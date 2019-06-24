Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Algeria and Senegal make winning starts

Riyad Mahrez celebrates his strike for Algeria

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez was on target as Algeria launched their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 Group C win over Kenya on Sunday.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute to give Les Fennecs the lead.

A meandering run from Youcef Atal was brought to an end by a poor challenge from Dennis Odhiambo and Bounedjah made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Mahrez then doubled the advantage two minutes before the break when his shot from Ismael Bennacer's cut-back was deflected past goalkeeper Patrick Matasi by Abud Omar.

Kenya were more of a threat after the interval, but failed to test Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi, with Michael Olunga's shot that was blocked by Aissa Mandi as close as they came.

Meanwhile, Senegal reinforced their status as one of the favourites to win the competition by starting their campaign in Egypt with a 2-0 victory over Tanzania.

Senegal did not miss Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who was suspended for the game, as it began with a solid display in Cairo.

Playing just his second competitive game for his country, Krepin Diatta powered in a shot from outside the area to make it 2-0 midway through the second half, with Keita Balde having opened the scoring on 28 minutes after finishing off a counterattack which swept from one side of the field to the other by driving his shot into the bottom corner.