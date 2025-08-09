Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Club: Viktor Gyokeres off the mark for Gunners who end pre-season with emphatic win

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first goal for Arsenal as the Gunners finished their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 victory against Athletic Club.

Gyokeres' first Arsenal start against Villarreal ended without a goal and in defeat in midweek, but Arsenal's new £63.5m striker was all smiles on his second Emirates appearance.

Teed up by the impressive Martin Zubimendi, Gyokeres emphatically headed an inch-perfect cross past Simon before pulling out his trademark celebration for the first time in Arsenal colours, much to the delight of the home fans.

They were celebrating again just two minutes later. Gyokores, who showed flashes of brilliant link-up play through the afternoon, cushioned the ball into the path of Declan Rice, who clipped the ball forward and into the path of Martinelli. Simon came rushing out of his goal and got caught out of position, which allowed Martinelli to set up Saka for a tap-in.

After the break, Arsenal introduced Noni Madueke but it was Gyokeres who continued to shine as he settled into his new surroundings in north London.

A deft touch after using his strength to get hold of the ball released Saka before a couple of runs into the channels were picked out by passes as the combination play between Gyokeres and his new team-mates continued to build.

He almost capped a perfect afternoon with a second goal as he dived to meet Madueke's cross. His header was heading for the bottom corner until Simon's fine save diverted the ball onto the post and away to safety.

It was one of Gyokeres' final actions before being replaced by Kai Havertz on 70 minutes.

No Gyokeres, no problem for Arsenal as Havertz rounded off a fine afternoon for the Gunners.

The German showed an excellent turn of foot to race across the halfway line and onto a loose ball before charging into the box, holding off a final challenge and firing a low shot across Simon and into the bottom corner to send Arsenal into the new season on a high.

Gyokores or Havertz? Who starts up front at Old Trafford?

"It's great to see both of them scoring. It's a good problem to have" Mikel Arteta said after both Viktor Gyokores and Kai Havertz found the net in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Atheltic Club .

But with the Premier League getting underway next weekend, Arteta now has a decision to make.

Does Gyokores or Havertz start as Arsenal's striker at Old Trafford against vs Man Utd?

Watch Man Utd vs Arsenal on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports; kick off 4.30pm.

Gyokores grabs headlines but Zubimendi steals show

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew at Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal fans got the moment they all came to see.

Gyokores' emphatic header significantly raised the noise levels in north London and gave the Gunners fans their picture moment when the Sweden international pulled out his trademark celebration.

It's a moment that will grab all the headlines as Arsenal's pre-season preparations come to an end but it was the performance of Zubimendi in the middle of the park that should get them excited.

Image: Martin Zubimendi impressed for Arsenal against Athletic Club

The Spain international, who moved to north London earlier this summer, has gone a bit under the radar after the arrival of Gyokeres, but against Athletic Club he showed just what an important player he could be this season.

The quality on the ball is to be expected for a player representing Spain. His inch-perfect cross for Gyokores' header showed just that, but it was his tenacious tackling and his ability to be in the right place at the right time in defence that could quickly make him a fan favourite.

He's also a player that gives Arteta tactical flexibility and another dimension, allowing Declan Rice to go on those chaotic lung-bursting runs forward. There were also times when the two swapped positions on Saturday, giving Arsenal different options as they look to keep the opposition guessing.

Image: Zubimendi and Declan Rice interchanged positions in Arsenal's midfield

It was the first time Arteta has put Zubimendi, Rice and captain Martin Odegaard together and the Gunners boss was excited with what he saw. On the players interchanging against Athletic, he said: "Especially with the qualities they have and the way they compliment each other. It's another evolution on that and something the team can really benefit from to be much more unpredictable and be more of a threat."

Gyokores may be Arsenal's glamour signing this summer, but Zubimendi could be their most important one.

What's next for Arsenal?

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 17th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

It's time for the serious stuff!

Arsenal begin their 2025/26 Premier League against Manchester United at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on August 17.

