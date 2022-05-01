WSL: Arsenal thrash Aston Villa to keep pressure on leaders Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema scored a pair of pile-drivers and Nikita Parris netted her 50th Women's Super League goal from the penalty spot as Arsenal hammered Aston Villa 7-0 to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea, who face Birmingham City later on Sunday.

Miedema scored twice with powerful shots in the opening 13 minutes to send Arsenal in at 2-0 up at the break, and an own goal by Rachel Corsie seven minutes into the second half saw Villa crumble.

Image: Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) celebrates scoring her sides first goal with team-mates

Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius all got on the scoresheet before Parris smacked home a 90th-minute penalty to reach a half century of league goals in the English top flight as the Gunners climbed to 49 points, one behind Chelsea.

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur, who play Everton later on Sunday, in midweek at the Emirates Stadium before finishing their league campaign away to West Ham, while Chelsea meet Birmingham, before taking on Manchester United in their final fixture.

Image: Lotte Wubben-Moy celebrates with team-mate Catlin Foord after scoring Arsenal's fifth goal of the game

Earlier in the day, United cruised to a 3-0 win over West Ham United to climb back into third place above Manchester City, who thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 7-2 on Saturday.

At the bottom of the table, Leicester grabbed a goalless draw with Reading for what may prove to be a vital point in the battle against relegation. The Foxes are on 13 points after 21 games, five ahead of bottom side Birmingham, who have two games in hand.

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind-the-scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.