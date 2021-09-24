Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.

Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women 0

    Manchester City Women 0

      Latest Women's Super League Odds

      Arsenal Women vs Man City Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

      Arsenal without Jordan Nobbs but Man City missing several key players; watch Arsenal Women vs Man City Women live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

      Friday 24 September 2021 20:15, UK

      Arsenal vs Man City

      Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal Women vs Man City Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

      Team news

      Arsenal are still without midfielder Jordan Nobbs, who is expected to be sidelined with injury until next month, but manager Jonas Eidevall has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's encounter.

      Katie McCabe is likely to remain in a more advanced role with Leah Williamson alongside Jennifer Beattie at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

      Steph Houghton picked up a knock while on international duty with England and joins a whole host of players in the physio room at Man City.

      Manchester City duo Ellen White and Steph Houghton take on the 'It takes two' challenge!

      Lucy Bronze, Esme Morgan, Karen Bardsley, Chloe Kelly, Hayley Raso, Ellie Roebuck, Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir have all been ruled out.

      City boss Gareth Taylor could include youngster Ruby Mace in the starting line-up and Karima Benameur is likely to continue in goal.

      How to follow

      Arsenal Women
      Manchester City Women

      Sunday 26th September 6:30pm Kick off 6:45pm

      Everton Arsenal Women vs Man City Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm; kick-off 6.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Last time out...

      Highlights of the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Arsenal.

      Highlights of Tottenham's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the WSL.

      Opta stats

      • Arsenal have lost their last three FA WSL matches against Manchester City, losing 2-1 in each match, their joint-longest losing run against them in the competition, alongside three defeats between August 2015 and September 2016.
      • None of the 15 FA Women's Super League matches between Arsenal and Manchester City have ended as a draw, with six wins for the Gunners and nine for City. It is the most times a fixture has been played without there ever being a draw in FA WSL history.
      • Arsenal have lost nine FA WSL matches against Man City, their joint-most against an opponent (also nine vs Chelsea), while the six defeats for City against the Gunners is their most ever against a single team.
      • Arsenal have taken 31 points from the last 33 available in the WSL (P11 W10 D1 L0), only dropping points in a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa in their final game of last season.
      • Arsenal have won 19 of their last 23 home FA Women's Super League matches (D2 L2), though their last defeat on home soil came against Man City in February.
