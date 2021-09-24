Arsenal Women vs Man City Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal Women vs Man City Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

Team news

Arsenal are still without midfielder Jordan Nobbs, who is expected to be sidelined with injury until next month, but manager Jonas Eidevall has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's encounter.

Katie McCabe is likely to remain in a more advanced role with Leah Williamson alongside Jennifer Beattie at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

Steph Houghton picked up a knock while on international duty with England and joins a whole host of players in the physio room at Man City.

Lucy Bronze, Esme Morgan, Karen Bardsley, Chloe Kelly, Hayley Raso, Ellie Roebuck, Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir have all been ruled out.

City boss Gareth Taylor could include youngster Ruby Mace in the starting line-up and Karima Benameur is likely to continue in goal.

How to follow

Everton Arsenal Women vs Man City Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm; kick-off 6.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

