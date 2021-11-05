Arsenal vs West Ham: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

Team news

Tobin Heath is available having been ineligible to feature for Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend and is likely to feature alongside Vivianne Miedema and Nikita Parris as part of a front three.

Jennifer Beattie is expected to replace Lotte Wubben-Moy in defence with Noelle Maritz, Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe.

Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty and Hawa Cissoko are set to be given the nod in defence in front of goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold for West Ham.

Yui Hasegawa, Claudia Walker and Tameka Yallop will offer the attacking threat for the Hammers.

How to follow

Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Only against Doncaster Rovers (8/8) and Brighton & Hove Albion (6/6) do Arsenal have a better 100% winning ratio in the WSL than they do against West Ham (5/5).

Arsenal are the only side that West Ham have lost against every time they've faced them in the WSL (five times). Indeed, West Ham conceded 11 goals against Arsenal last season, scoring only once in return.

Arsenal have picked up 40 points from the last 42 available to them in the WSL (P14 W13 D1 L0). Over this run, they have earned nine more points than any other side.

Eight points from five games represents West Ham's best start to a WSL campaign (W2 D2 L1) - at the same stage last season they had just one point (W0 D1 L4).

Arsenal have opened a WSL campaign with five wins from five games for the second successive campaign and for the third time in the last four.

