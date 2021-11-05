Arsenal vs West Ham: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.
Team news
Tobin Heath is available having been ineligible to feature for Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend and is likely to feature alongside Vivianne Miedema and Nikita Parris as part of a front three.
Jennifer Beattie is expected to replace Lotte Wubben-Moy in defence with Noelle Maritz, Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe.
Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty and Hawa Cissoko are set to be given the nod in defence in front of goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold for West Ham.
Yui Hasegawa, Claudia Walker and Tameka Yallop will offer the attacking threat for the Hammers.
How to follow
Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Only against Doncaster Rovers (8/8) and Brighton & Hove Albion (6/6) do Arsenal have a better 100% winning ratio in the WSL than they do against West Ham (5/5).
- Arsenal are the only side that West Ham have lost against every time they've faced them in the WSL (five times). Indeed, West Ham conceded 11 goals against Arsenal last season, scoring only once in return.
- Arsenal have picked up 40 points from the last 42 available to them in the WSL (P14 W13 D1 L0). Over this run, they have earned nine more points than any other side.
- Eight points from five games represents West Ham's best start to a WSL campaign (W2 D2 L1) - at the same stage last season they had just one point (W0 D1 L4).
- Arsenal have opened a WSL campaign with five wins from five games for the second successive campaign and for the third time in the last four.
- Arsenal have used more players (22) and have had more different goalscorers (9, excluding own goals) than any other side in the WSL this season.
- West Ham progress the ball 1.76 metres upfield per second in the WSL, the joint-quickest of any team alongside Leicester City, while only Chelsea (11) have had more Direct Attacks than the Hammers this season (10).
- Three current Arsenal players are close to reaching 50 WSL goals: Nikita Parris (49 in 115 apps), Kim Little (48 in 97 apps) and Jordan Nobbs (48 in 133 apps).
- Adriana Leon has been involved in 21 open play sequences that have ended with a West Ham shot in the WSL this season, the most of any Hammers player. West Ham have accrued 2.56 xG from open play sequences that the Canadian has played a part in - this is also the most for any player at the club.
- With 33 assists in 111 WSL matches, Arsenal's Beth Mead is two assists away from tying Karen Carney as the player with the most assists in the competition's history.