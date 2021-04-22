Aston Villa vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Wesley could make his long-awaited return for Aston Villa when they host West Brom on Sunday.

The Brazilian striker has been out since rupturing knee ligaments in January 2020 but last week played just over an hour for the Under-23 side and he may be included in the matchday squad.

Jack Grealish (shin) will sit out a ninth successive Premier League match and is set for another scan next week, while Matty Cash is suspended following his red card in the defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Robert Snodgrass remains out for West Brom ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

The winger is sidelined with a back injury but Conor Gallagher is pushing for a start after being an unused substitute in Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Leicester.

Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs are also expected to miss out.

