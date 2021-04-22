Aston Villa vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).
Team news
Wesley could make his long-awaited return for Aston Villa when they host West Brom on Sunday.
The Brazilian striker has been out since rupturing knee ligaments in January 2020 but last week played just over an hour for the Under-23 side and he may be included in the matchday squad.
Jack Grealish (shin) will sit out a ninth successive Premier League match and is set for another scan next week, while Matty Cash is suspended following his red card in the defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.
Robert Snodgrass remains out for West Brom ahead of their trip to Villa Park.
The winger is sidelined with a back injury but Conor Gallagher is pushing for a start after being an unused substitute in Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Leicester.
Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs are also expected to miss out.
How to follow
Follow Aston Villa vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Aston Villa are looking to secure their first league double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.
- West Brom have won their last two away league games against Aston Villa (excluding play-offs), as many as they had in their previous 21 such visits to Villa Park (D6 L13). Only once have they won three league games in a row away to their Midlands rivals, doing so between 1899 and 1902.
- West Bromwich Albion have had a player sent off in each of their last three meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions, with Jake Livermore seeing red after 37 minutes in the reverse fixture.
- Aston Villa have won their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, starting with a 3-0 victory against West Brom back in December. They last won four consecutive such games in the top-flight in the 2003-04 campaign (5 in a row).
- Aston Villa have won five of their eight Sunday matches in the Premier League this season (L3), as many as they had in their previous 44 top-flight games played on Sunday (D10 L29).
- West Brom have won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches played on Sunday (D5 L11), a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in April 2018. The Baggies have drawn three and lost six of their nine Sunday games this season.
- West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won nine of his 24 Premier League games against Aston Villa, only beating Newcastle (13) and Tottenham (11) more often in the competition.
- West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has won Premier League games against Aston Villa while in charge of Bolton, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland. He could become the second manager to beat the Villans with five different teams in the competition, after Roy Hodgson.
- Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi has scored more league goals against West Brom than he has versus any other side since moving to England, though all four of his strikes against them have come at The Hawthorns.
- Seven of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' 12 Premier League goals this season have come in games played on Sundays. The only player to score more Sunday goals in a single Premier League campaign for the Villans is Juan Pablo Ángel (9 in 2003-04).