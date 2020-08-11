Atalanta vs PSG preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Atalanta vs PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Team news

Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt for this clash due to an ankle injury but is in the PSG squad. The Frenchman suffered an ankle injury during PSG's Coupe de France final victory over Saint Etienne on July 24 following a horror tackle by Loic Perin.

PSG are definitely without the suspended Angel Di Maria and injured midfielder Marco Verratti.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has been ruled out with an injury for Atalanta and will be replaced by Marco Sportiello.

How to follow

Follow Atalanta vs PSG on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Wednesday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

Opta facts

The 2019/20 edition will see the latest ending of a Champions League/European Cup campaign in history. Previously, the latest knockout game in the competition was the first final, played on 13th June 1956 between Real Madrid and Reims.

This will be the first competitive game between Atalanta and PSG. Atalanta's only previous encounter with a French club in European competition was against Lyon in the 2017/18 Europa League group stages - the Bergamo side drew 1-1 in France and won 1-0 at home.

PSG have never won a single game against Italian opposition in the Champions League (D4 L2). They've also never kept a clean sheet in those six matches.

Despite losing their opening three games this season, Atalanta are the first Champions League debutants to reach the quarter-finals of the competition since Leicester City in 2016/17 and the first Italian side to do so since Lazio in the 1999/00 campaign

Quarter-final draw in full

Manchester City vs Lyon

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Bayern

Atalanta vs PSG

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Lyon vs Barcelona or Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

