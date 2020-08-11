Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Estadio da Luz.

Atalanta 0

    Paris Saint-Germain 0

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      Atalanta vs PSG preview

      Follow Atalanta vs PSG on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Wednesday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

      Tuesday 11 August 2020 18:27, UK

      Neymar
      Image: Neymar will lead the line for PSG

      Team news and ways to follow ahead of Atalanta vs PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals.

      Team news

      Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt for this clash due to an ankle injury but is in the PSG squad. The Frenchman suffered an ankle injury during PSG's Coupe de France final victory over Saint Etienne on July 24 following a horror tackle by Loic Perin.

      PSG are definitely without the suspended Angel Di Maria and injured midfielder Marco Verratti.

      Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has been ruled out with an injury for Atalanta and will be replaced by Marco Sportiello.

      More on this story

      Kylian Mbappe was injured during the French Cup final
      Image: Kylian Mbappe was injured during the French Cup final

      How to follow

      Follow Atalanta vs PSG on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Wednesday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

      Opta facts

      • The 2019/20 edition will see the latest ending of a Champions League/European Cup campaign in history. Previously, the latest knockout game in the competition was the first final, played on 13th June 1956 between Real Madrid and Reims.
      • This will be the first competitive game between Atalanta and PSG. Atalanta's only previous encounter with a French club in European competition was against Lyon in the 2017/18 Europa League group stages - the Bergamo side drew 1-1 in France and won 1-0 at home.
      • PSG have never won a single game against Italian opposition in the Champions League (D4 L2). They've also never kept a clean sheet in those six matches.
      • Despite losing their opening three games this season, Atalanta are the first Champions League debutants to reach the quarter-finals of the competition since Leicester City in 2016/17 and the first Italian side to do so since Lazio in the 1999/00 campaign

      Quarter-final draw in full

      • Manchester City vs Lyon
      • RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
      • Barcelona vs Bayern
      • Atalanta vs PSG

      Semi-final draw

      • Manchester City or Lyon vs Barcelona or Bayern Munich
      • RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

      Champions League knockout stage - key dates

      • Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)
      • Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)
      • Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)
      Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

      Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

      Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Sports Box Office