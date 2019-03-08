Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Espanyol: Raul Garcia scores late equaliser

Other matches

Fri 8th March

Spanish La Liga

  • Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol
  • 8:00pm Friday 8th March
  • San Mames   (Att: 38453)
FT

Ath Bilbao 1

R García (80)

Espanyol 1

F Ferreyra (9)

Report

Last Updated: 08/03/19 10:30pm

Espanyol's Facundo Ferreyra tussles with Oscar De Marcos

Raul Garcia struck 10 minutes from time for Athletic Bilbao as they held Espanyol to a 1-1 draw at San Mames.

Facundo Ferreyra scored his first goal since joining Espanyol from Benfica on a deal until June 2020 in the January transfer window, slotting low beyond Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in the ninth minute.

Bilbao were seemingly heading towards their second defeat in a row - having lost to Valencia last Sunday - but Garcia came to their rescue in the closing stages.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was able to direct his header past Espanyol shot-stopper Diego Lopez as the spoils were shared.

The stalemate means Espanyol are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga.

