Austria vs Northern Ireland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Austria vs Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Marko Arnautovic could return to haunt Northern Ireland on Sunday night with the former West Ham forward jetting in to join the Austria squad in time for their Nations League clash.
Arnautovic - scorer of the only goal when Northern Ireland last visited Vienna in 2018 - must be assessed after his long journey, but manager Franco Foda indicated he would be involved if possible.
Christopher Trimmel is the only other injury doubt for an Austrian side who will start the match top of the Group B1 standings, battling Norway for promotion to League A.
Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson will not travel with Northern Ireland while George Saville has left the camp entirely.
Aberdeen winger McGinn and Stoke midfielder Thompson are both carrying injuries sustained in Thursday's 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final defeat to Slovakia. Saville has returned to England for personal reasons, having missed Middlesbrough's final match before the international window due to a family emergency.
However, Ian Baraclough said all other players were available - including Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair, who both hobbled off against Slovakia, and Stuart Dallas who played much of the game with an elbow injury.
Austria vs Northern Ireland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game goals in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Austria have won each of their last four meetings with Northern Ireland, with the most recent three in this run all coming in the UEFA Nations League.
- Northern Ireland last won away at Austria in October 1994 (2-1 in a EURO qualifier), having lost each of their two trips there since - 0-2 in 2005 and most recently 0-1 in 2018.
- Austria have kept two clean sheets in their previous three UEFA Nations League games against Northern Ireland (one goal conceded) - indeed, they have only faced four shots on target from the opposition across these three games.
- Northern Ireland come into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats across all competitions - they last lost four in a row back in June 2012 (a run of six).
- Austria have only failed to win three of their last 14 internationals (W11 D1 L2), while they've won each of the last four games in this run.
- The last player to score for Northern Ireland in an international was Niall McGinn against Bosnia-Herzegovina in October - since that game, they've attempted 25 shots across three games without a goal being scored by one of their players (their goal against Slovakia was an own goal).
- Christoph Baumgartner has been directly involved in three goals in four appearances in the UEFA Nations League (one goal and two assists); the most of any player for Austria in the competition.
- Stuart Dallas is one of only two players to appear in every UEFA Nations League game for Northern Ireland so far (along with Steven Davis), while he's been on the pitch for all but 77 minutes of their games in the competition - the fewest any player has missed.