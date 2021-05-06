Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid commentary

BARCELONA 0-0 ATLETICO MADRIDFULL TIME! Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a tense goalless draw at the Camp Nou that suits neither side, handing the advantage to Real Madrid in an engrossing La Liga title race.With very little to separate the two sides, Atletico came closest to finding the net during the opening period as Luis Suarez - on his return to his former club - was denied from close range.Ousmane Dembele missed a glorious chance when he headed wide at the far post as Barcelona took control of the second period before Lionel Messi's free-kick veered inches wide.The result means Atletico remain in top spot on 77 points, with Barcelona leapfrogging Real Madrid into second place on 75 points. Real - on 74 points - can move top if they beat Sevilla on Sunday by virtue of their superior head-to-head record with Atletico.