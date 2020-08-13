Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE!

SETIEN: LEWANDOWSKI GREAT BUT MESSI BETTERQuique Setien insists Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi remains a cut above Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski."Lewandowski is a great player but I think he is not at the level of Leo, I think that is clear," he said."It's true he is in a fantastic moment, it's 13 goals in the Champions League and he's well assisted by a lot of team-mates around him."But Leo's in a great moment too as we saw against Napoli. It's good these players are out there on the pitch and we can enjoy them."Leo Messi can help us win this game, of course, but I always believe in the strength of the team. You have to help Messi and give him the ball."It's true he can make goals for himself but without the strength of the team, Leo would be less, just like any other player you can highlight."