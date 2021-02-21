Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Barcelona 1

  • L Messi (32nd minute pen)

Cadiz 1

  • A Fernandez (89th minute pen)

Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: Lionel Messi on target but late penalty disrupts La Liga winning streak

Alex Fernandez scores penalty in 89th minute to disrupt Barca's run of seven straight league wins; Lionel Messi had earlier given hosts the advantage but Ronald Koeman's side sit third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid

Sunday 21 February 2021 16:04, UK

Lionel Messi shows his frustration after Cadiz&#39;s late penalty
Image: Lionel Messi shows his frustration after Cadiz's late penalty

Lionel Messi marked his record 506th appearance for Barcelona in La Liga by scoring a penalty but the Catalans could only draw 1-1 with Cadiz on Saturday after conceding a spot-kick late on.

The Argentine overtook former team-mate, Xavi Hernandez, in the all-time list of Barca appearances in the league and opened the scoring in the 32nd minute by calmly passing the ball into the bottom corner from the spot after Pedri had been tripped by Cadiz's Iza.

Fielding the same starting 11 that had been thrashed 4-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, a rusty looking Barca failed to build on their lead and paid the price when Clement Lenglet gave away a penalty for striking Cadiz forward Ruben Sobrino as he tried to clear the ball.

Lionel Messi scored but Barcelona were pegged back to draw 1-1
Image: Messi scored but Barcelona were pegged back to draw 1-1

Cadiz's Alex Fernandez made no mistake from the spot in the 89th minute to disrupt Barca's run of seven straight league wins as the Catalans failed to take advantage of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid's surprise 2-0 defeat by Levante a day earlier.

Barca are third in the standings on 47 points, trailing leaders Atletico by eight points and second-placed Real Madrid by five points.

Cadiz are 14th on 25 points.

