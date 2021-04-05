Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid. Spanish La Liga.

Camp Nou.

Barcelona 1

  • O Dembélé (90th minute)

Real Valladolid 0

  • Ó Plano (sent off 79th minute)

Latest Spanish La Liga Odds

Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Ousmane Dembele leaves it late to keep Barca in the title race

Match report as Barcelona strike late to beat Real Valladolid; Ousmane Dembele scores winner in injury time at the Nou Camp as Barca move to within one point of leaders Atletico Madrid

By PA Media

Tuesday 6 April 2021 00:04, UK

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his team-mates after his injury time goal secured victory
Image: Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his team-mates after his injury-time goal secured victory

Ousmane Dembele scored an injury-time winner as Barcelona left it late to sink 10-man Real Valladolid 1-0 at the Nou Camp.

Dembele volleyed home at the far post to seal his side’s sixth straight La Liga win and move within one point of leaders Atletico Madrid.

It was harsh on the struggling visitors, who looked set to hold out for a point despite the 79th-minute dismissal of Oscar Plano.

Valladolid went into the game on the back of just one win in their past 11 and without a number of regulars due to injury and a coronavirus outbreak.

But they had the better of the first half-hour with Kenan Kodro crashing a header back off the bar and Roque Mesa also coming close from long-range.

Trending

Barcelona celebrate Dembele&#39;s late winner
Image: Barcelona celebrate Dembele's late winner

Dembele and Pedri had chances for below-par Barca before half-time, but Lionel Messi’s men continued to struggle after the break.

Lucas Olaza had another fine chance for the visitors just before the hour mark when he raced down the left before cutting in and striking an effort into the side-netting.

Also See:

A strong penalty shout for handball against Jordi Alba was denied as the home side rode their luck and stepped up their search for a winner.

It duly arrived as the game ticked over into injury time as Ronald Araujo flicked on a cross from Frenkie De Jong and Dembele pounced to snatch the points.

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Friday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports