Barnsley vs Birmingham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley's Dimitri Cavare has been ruled out for the remainder of the season

Team news

Barnsley remain without goalkeeper Sami Radlinger and midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier for the visit of Birmingham on Tuesday. Brad Collins will play in goal as Radlinger again misses out with a muscle injury, while Ritzmaier is out with a knee problem.

Mike Bahre returned from illness to appear as a substitute in the weekend draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Dimitri Cavare, Mamadou Thiam and Daniel Pinillos have been ruled out of further involvement with the first team this season.

Birmingham are expected to be unchanged as they look to extend their unbeaten run to six games. Boss Pep Clotet restored several first-choice players when he made six changes for Friday's 3-1 victory over Bristol City.

Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Maikel Kieftenbeld is out with a knee problem. Josh McEachran (knee ligaments) and Jacques Maghoma (thigh) are out with long-term injuries.

Recent form

Barnsley's revival under Gerhard Struber appears to have slowed in recent weeks, with Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday bringing a run of four straight defeats in all competitions to an end.

Meanwhile, Birmingham have seen their relegation worries somewhat eased with two wins from their last two outings in the Championship, having beaten Bristol City 3-1 and promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Opta stats

Barnsley are looking to record consecutive home league wins over Birmingham for the first time since March 1913.

Birmingham haven't completed a league double over Barnsley since the 2001-02 campaign.

Barnsley have won one of their last 20 league matches played on Tuesdays (D9 L10), a 4-0 away win at Rochdale in August 2018 in League One.

Birmingham have won three of their last 18 away league matches in Yorkshire (D8 L7), winning none of their four this season (D2 L2).

Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored in two of his last three league games against Barnsley (two goals), having netted none in his first seven against the Tykes.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Gerhard Struber worked wonders when he first came to Barnsley and in December they looked to be heading for safety after some really impressive performances, before momentum slipped in the last month. I was really impressed with how Birmingham battled back against Bristol City on Friday and I think a win for them at Oakwell could make Blues fans sleep a little easier.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "It will be tight and tense affair, but the form of the visitors could prove pivotal in the outcome of the match." 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)