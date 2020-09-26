Barnsley 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at Oakwell

Barnsley claimed their first point of the Sky Bet Championship campaign after drawing 0-0 with Coventry at Oakwell.

Both sides had a number of opportunities and Coventry hit the woodwork in the first half, but for the most part there was little for the goalkeepers to do throughout the match.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber opted to make two changes following his side's 2-0 defeat to Reading. Last season's top scorer Cauley Woodrow returned to the starting line-up along with Callum Styles while Marcel Ritzmaier and Dominik Frieser were named as substitutes.

The visitors named just one change after their impressive 3-2 victory over QPR last time out, with Ben Sheaf replacing Jordan Shipley in midfield.

Image: Barnsley and Coventry played out a goalless draw at Oakwell

Barnsley were the first to carve out an opening when Styles found himself on the edge of the penalty area after a short free-kick but failed to convert his shot.

The hosts went close again soon after when Jordan Williams managed to get beyond his man before finding Luke Thomas, who shot wide.

Coventry were then inches away from taking the lead after 16 minutes. Gustavo Hamer delivered a corner in towards Leo Ostigard but his header struck the bar.

The Sky Blues also had a flurry of opportunities at the end of the first half, yet none really troubled Jack Walton in the Barnsley goal.

Just a minute after the interval, Coventry went close again from a corner when Matt Godden latched onto the ball but his header looped over.

Soon after, Barnsley came back with a chance of their own. Conor Chaplin delivered a cross from the right-hand side, finding substitute Frieser on the far post, but he was unable to direct the ball back across goal.

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt then managed to find space in the 18-yard box but his curling effort blazed over the bar.

Coventry threatened once more from a set-piece when Hamer lofted a free-kick into the danger area towards Godden but the assistant referee swiftly put his flag up.

Woodrow had a shot for the Tykes blocked on the edge of the area following a mix-up between the defenders in the Coventry penalty area.

In the 70th minute, Barnsley neared a breakthrough when substitute Elliot Simoes found a way through but curled his shot over the bar.

Coventry pushed for the opening goal late on, although Godden was unable to take control of Fankaty Dabo's deflected cross.

In the 89th minute, Woodrow had his best chance of the game when the ball fell to him six yards out, but his effort was safely collected by Marko Marosi in the Coventry goal.

What the managers said...

Barnsley's Gerhard Struber: "We had the right control in the game and we changed two times the formation, especially in the second half. It was easier for us to find more control in the game and we found in the end also good chances to score goals. It was a difficult game, with the opponent in this shape, so from the spirit it was difficult but a plus point for the season and 100 per cent not the last.

"I think the confidence was OK today, especially for my strikers when we score goals. We needed in this situation a big conviction when we have the chance to score goals. For the moment, we don't always find the right balance, the right, smart decisions when we can't score goals. When we can't score goals, I think this is the time, this is the moment, this is our challenge. Some new players they can help us. This is the situation at the moment."

Coventry's Mark Robins: "I thought we let them off the hook in the first half. I thought we had the better of the first half. I thought we played well and that was outlined by the fact they changed shape twice and they couldn't get to grips with it.

"We could have scored, should have scored. My feeling really was that it was just a matter of time. It always sort of felt like there was a little bit more to come from us but never really materialised."