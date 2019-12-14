Barnsley 5-3 QPR: Conor Chaplin hat-trick inspires Tykes victory

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and QPR

Conor Chaplin's hat-trick helped struggling Barnsley beat QPR 5-3 to record only their third Championship victory of the season.

Barnsley took a seventh-minute lead when Jacob Brown did well on the right-hand side, creating space for himself and sending over a low cross which resulted in a fine, first-time finish from Chaplin.

Rangers levelled five minutes later when Jordan Hugill's curling effort came back off a post and Amos was on hand to sweep the ball into the unguarded net.

Chaplin (18) struck again to restore Barnsley's lead, rifling in a shot at the far post from Alex Mowatt's corner.

Rangers keeper Joe Lumley had to make a good save to prevent a third goal when Todd Kane went close to diverting the ball into his own net following a cross into the area.

Eberechi Eze put a free-kick over the bar as the visitors went in search of an equaliser before the interval.

Cauley Woodrow fired over before the hosts took a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

The goal came when Brown had a shot beaten away by Lumley, Chaplin got on the end of the loose ball and fired into the net to complete his hat-trick.

Rangers reduced the arrears just two minutes later when Amos grabbed his second goal of the match after keeper Sami Radlinger could only parry Ryan Manning's shot.

Woodrow restored Barnsley's two-goal advantage from the penalty spot on the hour-mark after he was fouled inside the area.

Rangers had a good chance to score when Nahki Wells pulled the ball back to Bright Osayi-Samuel inside the area, but he shot well over.

Radlinger made a superb save to keep out a shot from Eze and then substitute Ilias Chair's shot struck the bar with his first touch just moments after coming on.

A fifth goal, scored by Bambo Diaby, effectively killed-off any hopes Rangers had of staging a comeback. Brown got to the byline, sent over a low cross and Diaby (82) hammered the ball into the net from close range.

A flare-up in the closing stages of the game, involving most of the players, resulted in referee Keith Stroud handing out several yellow cards.

Chair scored a third goal for the visitors in stoppage time, with the referee blowing the final whistle as soon as the game restarted.

The result boosts Barnsley's survival hopes while denying Rangers a third straight win.

What the managers said...

Barnsley's Gerhard Struber: "I'm very, very happy for my team and also for every Barnsley fan. I think this was a very important game for us to create a good performance and also gain important points.

"It was a very difficult week and in the end we have four points. My players create together a very good game with a big engagement. It is our big challenge to stay in the league and I see today the mentality is not like a relegation team, which is very important for us."

QPR's Mark Warburton: "We can't defend like that. We've been really solid for three games.

"We went to Derby and got a point when we should have had all three and had a good result against Preston and a good result against Birmingham, but we've come and let ourselves down today, it's as simple as that."