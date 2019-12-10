Barnsley vs Reading preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Aapo Halme is a major doubt for the clash with the Royals due to an ankle injury

Barnsley face Reading in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is sweating on the fitness of defender Aapo Halme for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Reading to Oakwell on Wednesday night. Centre-back Halme has earned himself a place as a regular following his move from Leeds over the summer but is a major doubt for the clash with the Royals due to an ankle injury.

Striker Mallik Wilks has yet to figure under Struber since the Austrian has been in charge over the past four matches due to illness, and again remains a doubt. Struber otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from as the bottom-of-the-table Tykes seek a result to help them fight their way out of the relegation zone.

Striker Sam Baldock and defender Jordan Obita should both be available for the Royals. Baldock has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, while Obita has been sidelined recently with a stomach bug.

Boss Mark Bowen is waiting on the fitness of full-back Andy Yiadom and midfielder Ovie Ejaria. Yiadom sustained a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat at home to Birmingham on Saturday, while Ejaria missed that game with a groin issue. Midfielder John Swift is Bowen's only confirmed absentee with a hamstring injury.

Recent form

Gerhard Struber appears to have instilled a fighting spirit in Barnsley, backed up by a 3-1 win at home to Hull, but that was a fleeting glimpse of success in what's been a difficult campaign; they were beaten 3-2 by Cardiff on Saturday.

Reading lost to the odd goal in five against Birmingham at St Andrew's last time out, a week after a 3-1 win over Wigan.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Barnsley have won just two of their last 14 league matches against Reading (W2 D4 L8), and are winless in four against the Royals (W0 D2 L2).

Reading are unbeaten in their last seven away league matches against Barnsley (W5 D2 L0) since losing 3-0 in August 1996.

Barnsley are looking to win consecutive Championship home games within the same season for the first time since August 2017.

Reading are looking to secure consecutive away league wins for the first time since January 2017.

Barnsley have faced more shots on target than any other Championship side this season (102).

George Puscas has netted four of Reading's last five away goals in the Championship, including a hat-trick last time out against Wigan.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1)