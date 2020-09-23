Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla preview

Champions League winners Bayern Munich take on Europa League champions Sevilla in the European Super Cup at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Thursday.

Barely a month since Kingsley Coman's goal gave Bayern a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio da Luz in Portugal, Hansi Flick's side will look to add to their Bundesliga and Champions League title by picking up the UEFA Super Cup for only the second time, having previously lifted the trophy back in 2013; kick-off on Thursday night is at 8pm.

Sevilla, despite their recent record in the Europa League, have also only won one Super Cup - back in 2006 - and were runners up in three consecutive years between 2014 and 2016.

The match will be the first major UEFA game with fans permitted to enter the stadium, at the Puskas Arena on the outskirts of Budapest, with each team allocated 3,000 tickets.

Team news

Bayern Munich may welcome left-back Alphonso Davies back to the fold after the defender sat out the 8-0 thrashing of Schalke at the weekend as a precaution.

Kingsley Coman and summer signing Tanguy Nianzou are both likely to miss out.

There could be a second Sevilla debut for midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who rejoined the club from Barcelona this summer six years after he left for the Nou Camp.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated blog, featuring build-up and minute-by-minute action across the evening from 6.30pm.