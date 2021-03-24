Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Belgium vs Wales. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group E.

Den Dreef.

Belgium 3

  • K De Bruyne (22nd minute)
  • T Hazard (28th minute)
  • R Lukaku (73rd minute pen)

Wales 1

  • H Wilson (10th minute)

Belgium 3-1 Wales: Roberto Martinez's side open World Cup qualifying campaign with comfortable win

Report and highlights as Belgium recover to beat Wales 3-1 in Leuven; Harry Wilson gave Wales shock lead; but goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku sealed Belgium's victory; Belgium win 13th straight competitive match at home; Wales suffer first defeat in five games

Wednesday 24 March 2021 21:42, UK

Belgium&#39;s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side&#39;s first goal during a World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Wales at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Image: Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Wales

Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign started in defeat as Belgium came from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory in Leuven.

In their first meeting with Belgium since beating them 3-1 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, Wales took an early lead as Harry Wilson, who was played in by Gareth Bale, finished a slick move (10).

However, Belgium roared back as goals from Kevin De Bruyne (22) and Thorgan Hazard (28) turned the game on its head and sent Roberto Martinez's side in at half-time with the lead.

Romelu Lukaku ensured victory for the hosts in the second half, converting from the spot (73) after Chris Mepham brought down Dries Mertens, as Wales suffered their first competitive defeat in 12 matches.

Victory sees Belgium, who record a 13th straight competitive win at home, into second in Group E behind Czech Republic, who face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium as their World Cup qualifying campaign continues next Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

Next up for Wales is a home friendly with Mexico on Saturday (kick-off 8pm), live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm before another World Cup qualifier at home against Czech Republic on Tuesday March 30, also live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

