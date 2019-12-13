Birmingham vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet is without a host of first-team players for the Saturday's derby with West Brom

Birmingham face West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Jeremie Bela has added to Birmingham's injury woes ahead of the clash with Midlands rivals West Brom. The winger had to be withdrawn early in the second half of the home defeat to QPR on Wednesday night due to a groin problem.

Blues head coach Pep Clotet is already without Dan Crowley (hamstring), Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle), Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) and David Stockdale (hand). Some good news for Clotet is Fran Villalba is available once again after recovering from a hamstring issue, while Gary Gardner is slowly returning to contention following a knee injury.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic could again make changes to his starting line up. Bilic swapped four players, one enforced due to an injury to Kieran Gibbs, as his team drew at Wigan in midweek so Hal Robson-Kanu, Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana could be recalled at St Andrew's.

Gibbs (hamstring) remains a doubt so Conor Townsend may continue at left-back in his absence. Kyle Bartley (head) had been a doubt for the game against Wigan but he was able to feature and is back in contention.

Recent form

Birmingham's inconsistent form continued in midweek when they were beaten 2-0 by QPR, four days after beating Reading 3-2 at the Madejski Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Brom's six-game winning streak was brought to an abrupt end at the DW Stadium on Wednesday night, when Wigan held them to a 1-1 draw.

Talking point: Clotet 'turning the Titanic' at Birmingham

When Pep Clotet was announced as Birmingham's boss on a permanent basis earlier this month, it brought months of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the club to a close. But in spite of that, the Spaniard has been quietly plotting, grafting away to adapt the style of play for the better.

Sat in 15th place in the table ahead of Saturday's clash, the play-offs might seem like a distant dream at present, yet the nature of the division suggests otherwise - they are just seven points behind third-placed Fulham, after all.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Birmingham are winless in six matches against West Brom in all competitions (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in October 2006.

West Brom fell behind in both Championship meetings with Birmingham last season but avoided defeat in both games (W1 D1).

Birmingham have lost two of their last three league games at St Andrews (D1), as many defeats as in their previous 12 Championship matches on home soil.

West Brom remain unbeaten in their last 11 league games (W8 D3), their longest run without defeat in the EFL since March-May 2010 (a run of 12), also in the Championship.

Four of Lukas Jutkiewicz's five goals in the Championship for Birmingham this season have been headed, with each of those strikes coming in 64th minute or later.

Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in 15 goals in his last 16 Championship appearances for West Brom (5 goals and 10 assists), whilst he has provided the most assists in the division so far this season (10).

Prutton's prediction

It's been a strange week for Birmingham. They were good at the weekend at Reading, then really poor as the lost to QPR on Wednesday. The inconsistency will frustrate Pep Clotet.

West Brom were held at Wigan last week. They looked really flat as their winning run came to an end. They have an unbelievably healthy lead over the sides below them, though, and could extend that with a win on Saturday.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)