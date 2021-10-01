Birmingham vs Man Utd: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Birmingham City Women vs Man Utd Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

Team news

Emily Ramsey is on loan at Birmingham from Manchester United so she will be ineligible due to the terms of the agreement between the clubs.

There are no fresh injury concerns for United.

Millie Turner remains the only absentee following the knee injury she sustained in the recent victory over Leicester City.

How to follow

Birmingham City Women vs Man Utd Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats