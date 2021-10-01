Birmingham vs Man Utd: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Birmingham City Women vs Man Utd Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.
Team news
Emily Ramsey is on loan at Birmingham from Manchester United so she will be ineligible due to the terms of the agreement between the clubs.
There are no fresh injury concerns for United.
Millie Turner remains the only absentee following the knee injury she sustained in the recent victory over Leicester City.
How to follow
Birmingham City Women vs Man Utd Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm. You can watch free in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Manchester United completed the league double over Birmingham last season, winning 2-0 on home soil after a 5-2 thrashing in this exact fixture in September last year.
- In their only other meeting alongside last season's WSL clashes, Manchester United beat Birmingham 3-1 in a WSL Cup encounter in December 2019, when the Red Devils opened the scoring after only 15 seconds that night.
- Manchester United suffered a 6-1 defeat to Chelsea on MD3, having never previously conceded more than three goals in any of their other 38 WSL matches. They haven't lost consecutive league games since February.
- Birmingham remain winless in their last 16 home games in the Women's Super League (D5 L11) - should they fail to beat Manchester United, they will set a new outright record in the competition for the longest run of matches on home soil by any side without picking up three points.
- Manchester United have played more WSL games without a goalless draw than any other team in Women's Super League history (39), with their matches seeing 113 goals scored at an average of 2.9 per game.