Blackburn vs Brentford preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray

Blackburn face Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Blackburn are boosted by the return of Ryan Nyambe. Nyambe was suffering from a virus on his return from international duty with Namibia, missing Rovers' 3-2 victory over Barnsley at the weekend as a result.

The right-back should be available having rejoined training, but midfielder Joe Rothwell could be sidelined with a calf issue that saw him limp off on Saturday. Greg Cunningham (knee), Derrick Williams (calf) and Joe Grayson (hamstring) miss out through injury.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard should be back in the Brentford squad having served a one-game suspension for five bookings. Defender Julian Jeanvier still has two games to serve of the three-match ban received for his dismissal at Wigan and will not feature.

Joel Valencia is an unlikely inclusion due to a shoulder injury, while Sergi Canos and Josh Clarke are sidelined for significant spells. Brentford sit eighth in the Sky Bet Championship ahead of the fixture, having won five of their last six games.

Recent form

Blackburn earned all three points in a five-goal thriller on Saturday, when they managed to fight off the advances of Gerhard Struber's Barnsley in a 3-2 win. That came after a narrow 2-1 defeat against Leeds at Elland Road.

Brentford come to Ewood Park in red-hot form, having won five of their last six league games. Ollie Watkins' 11th of the season was enough to see them past Reading 1-0 at the weekend, following a resounding 3-0 victory over Wigan before the international break.

Latest highlights

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Blackburn and Barnsley. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Blackburn and Barnsley.

0:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Brentford and Reading. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Brentford and Reading.

Opta stats

Blackburn have lost one of their last 12 home league matches against Brentford (W9 D2 L1), a 3-2 defeat in March 2015.

Brentford are looking to win consecutive league matches against Blackburn, having beaten them 5-2 in February.

Blackburn Rovers haven't won three consecutive league games at Ewood Park since January.

Brentford are looking to win four consecutive away league matches for the first time since September 2011 under Uwe Rosler.

Bradley Dack has been directly involved in eight goals in the Championship this season (seven goals, one assist); double the amount of any other Blackburn player.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored 11 league goals this season - only in 2016/17 for Exeter City has he managed more in a single campaign (13, excluding play-offs).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (14/1)