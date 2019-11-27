Blackburn 1-0 Brentford: Bradley Dack wins it for Rovers

1:30 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Brentford

Blackburn made it three wins in four with an impressive 1-0 victory over high-flying Brentford at Ewood Park.

Bradley Dack's third goal in two games was the difference after he finished off a flowing counter-attack in the 11th minute.

Blackburn played some of their best football of the season, mixed with the commitment that brought about a first clean sheet in 11.

Brentford rattled the woodwork and had an effort cleared off the line, but Rovers deserved to edge a game that gave them a third straight home win for the first time since January.

The hosts are within a point of the top half while Brentford are three away from the top six.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray made four changes from the weekend win over Barnsley, including Danny Graham for the injured Sam Gallagher.

Brentford recalled Christian Norgaard and Jan Zamburek.

The first shot on target produced the first goal and it was a beautiful one too.

A series of quick passes turned defence into attack and in the final third, Rovers were clinical as Joe Rothwell fed Stewart Downing on the left, and his perfect cross found Dack who swept home his ninth goal of the season.

Brentford almost hit back within minutes when Henrik Dalsgaard met Mathias Jensen's searching free-kick but could only divert beyond the far post, and soon after, Ollie Watkins latched onto a ball beyond the Blackburn defence before shooting tamely at Christian Walton.

Jensen set up another opportunity with a wonderful ball but Zamburek's volley was wayward, and at the other end, Graham put a free header over the crossbar when he ought to have done more with Downing's pinpoint cross.

The Bees went mightily close at the start of the second half, though, as Said Benrahma whipped a 20-yard free-kick over the wall only to see the ball crash back off the post.

They went closer still in the 56th minute when Jensen's corner was met by Pontus Jansson but Corry Evans cleared his goalbound header off the line.

Blackburn remained dangerous on the counter and Adam Armstrong's left-foot drive stung the palms of his former team-mate David Raya, who gathered at the second attempt.

Chances arrived thick and fast as the game reached its conclusion. First, Norgaard whistled an effort just past the far post, before Rothwell missed a glorious opportunity, firing straight at Raya from 12 yards.

The Spanish stopper made a fine save 17 minutes from the end, showing great reflexes to tip Armstrong's close-range effort over.

Substitute Bryan Mbeumo shot straight at Walton soon after but after scoring nine in their previous three away games, the Bees finally failed to sting their opponents.

What the managers said...

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "Sometimes in a game, five or six play pretty well and there are a few under par, but tonight just about all of them were right up there with their performance levels. And we needed to be. We played against a really good side. In the first half particularly, we were good with the ball and the goal epitomised that. It was a really good goal that cut them open and Dack did what he does, got in the six-yard box which is a huge strength.

"For a guy who runs and influences the game so much, he's a brilliant player to have that desire to run and get in the box to score goals. I have a brilliant set of individuals who really care and really fight for each other and are desperate to do well, and I'm just pleased for them."

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "I think we performed well enough - not top - but well enough to get something out of the game. What we need to learn is when we perform well enough, we need to get a draw once in a while or nick a win because it seems as though we have to perform top to get the win.

"I think sometimes it's margins, in terms of we hit the post and it doesn't go in. Sometimes it's maybe a bit of experience, maybe play the chances a bit cooler, don't rush it "But we know the atmosphere in the Championship, it's a very quick game and physical."