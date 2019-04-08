Blackburn vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

An ankle injury has put Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew's involvement in doubt

Charlie Mulgrew and Bradley Dack are doubts for Blackburn ahead of their home game against Derby.

Captain Mulgrew was forced off with an ankle injury during the defeat to Stoke on Saturday and replaced by Derrick Williams, who is likely to keep his place should the Scotland international not be fit enough to return to the defence.

Dack missed out at the weekend with a hamstring problem. Rovers' top scorer will train on Monday before a decision is taken on his involvement against the Rams. Blackburn are currently experiencing their worst run of the season, having lost nine of their last 11 Sky Bet Championship matches.

Derby striker Martyn Waghorn is fit for the trip to Ewood Park. Waghorn suffered a heavy knock on his gluteal muscle during the first half of Saturday's 3-3 draw at Brentford and had to be replaced early in the second half.

Scott Malone also had to be withdrawn against the Bees with a rib injury but the left-back will not be involved on Tuesday night. Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) all remain out for Derby, who have kept themselves in the hunt for a play-off spot with their current five-match unbeaten run.

Opta stats

Blackburn Rovers have lost two of their last 10 home matches against Derby in all competitions (W4 D4 L2).

Derby have scored just twice in their last five Championship games against Blackburn (W1 D2 L2).

Blackburn Rovers have lost nine of their last 11 league matches (W1 D1 L9), losing each of the last three in a row.

Derby's Harry Wilson has scored 12 Championship goals this season - five more than any other Rams player.

20 of Blackburn's last 25 league goals have been scored in the second half, including 10 of their last 11.

Derby have conceded at least three goals in their last two away league games (0-4 vs Aston Villa, 3-3 vs Brentford), last doing so in three consecutive away games in September 2007 in the Premier League.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)