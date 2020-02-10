Blackburn vs Hull preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be without Joe Rankin-Costello for the visit of the Tigers

Blackburn face Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray will be without Joe Rankin-Costello when his side host Hull on Tuesday night. The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's defeat to Fulham, and although the extent of the problem is not yet known, he will definitely miss out.

Corry Evans will not play against his former club as he continues to recover from severe facial injuries sustained against Preston in January. Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby remain on the sidelines.

Hull manager Grant McCann will pick from a heavily depleted squad. Captain Eric Lichaj has been ruled out after he was forced to leave the pitch with an ankle injury against Reading at the weekend.

The fixture comes too soon for Reece Burke (calf), Ryan Tafazolli (hip) and Jordy De Wijs (calf). Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart, Martin Samuelsen, Josh Bowler, Matthew Pennington, James Scott and Herbie Kane are all also receiving treatment for various injuries, leaving McCann with 11 unavailable players ahead of the clash.

Recent form

Blackburn's hopes of reaching the play-offs remain intact, despite a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last time out. It was the first defeat in five for Tony Mowbray's men, following a 1-1 draw away at Middlesbrough and a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Any top six hopes Hull harboured have seemingly drifted away over the last month, though, with Saturday's 1-1 draw with Reading ending a run of five straight defeats in all competitions.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Blackburn have won their last three league matches against Hull, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Hull have only won once in their last nine away league visits to Blackburn (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in 2015-16.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their 12 home league games on Tuesdays under Tony Mowbray (W8 D4).

Hull are winless in five Championship games, with their draw at Reading at the weekend ending a run of four consecutive defeats.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has won eight of his 15 managerial matches against Hull (D2 L5); only versus Peterborough (nine) has he celebrated more victories against a single opponent.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Losing Bradley Dack to long-term injury really does seem to have put Rovers' play-off hunt in jeopardy recently. Rovers' star man has been out since before Christmas and they've won just two of the eight games that have followed.

Hull's campaign appears to be heading in the same direction after they lost not only Kamil Grosicki but Jarrod Bowen too on Deadline Day. They secured their first point since the double departure against Reading, but I don't think they'll have enough here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "Blackburn are obviously missing the goals from Bradley Dack, they missed Holtby against Fulham but did not have an awful lot going forward, which is a worry." 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)