Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough: Goalless draw at Ewood Park

Middlesbrough made it nine unbeaten but could only manage a 0-0 draw at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors edged the chances in an uneventful game that never looked like bursting into life.

Neil Warnock's side looked as solid as conceding once from open play this season would suggest, and posed a threat with deliveries into the box all evening.

Britt Assombalonga passed up a very presentable opportunity in the first half, while Aynsley Pears acrobatically denied his old club in the second half.

Image: Blackburn and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw at Ewood Park

Boro remain two points off second place and have now conceded just once in five games.

Blackburn, deprived of their top scorer Adam Armstrong, created precious little, though Joe Rankin-Costello's second-half cross deserved to be converted.

The hosts were light on numbers through a combination of injuries - Derrick Williams being the latest casualty - and Covid-related isolation, so it is perhaps no surprise they have now won only one in seven.

A hamstring strain kept Armstrong out of the game, and Sam Gallagher replaced him.

Dael Fry was fit to line up for Boro, who were without the injured Sam Morsy.

The visitors' form over the six previous games is unmatched and it took less than two minutes to fashion an opening, after a corner caused havoc in the Blackburn area. The ball dropped to Jonny Howson, who fired straight at Pears.

Rovers settled into possession but it was Middlesbrough's set-piece delivery causing the early problems, as a series of testing corners culminated in Assombalonga planting over a close-range free header.

As the half wore on, the hosts had to rely on last-ditch challenges from Rankin-Costello and Ryan Nyambe respectively to repel the dual threat of Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson.

Blackburn were reduced to long-range efforts, though Williams' decision to go down that route late in the half was perhaps the wrong one given the space he was afforded.

Paddy McNair produced a dream of a cross six minutes after the break that fell to Howson at the back post, but Pears made a sprawling save to deny his former club.

Pears made an even better save just after, showing brilliant reflexes to tip over Marcus Tavernier's improvised shot from another excellent cross.

It should have laid the platform for an opener for Blackburn on the hour mark when Harvey Elliott's neat reserve pass found Rankin-Costell, who delivered the perfect low cross that begged to be tapped in but neither Ben Brereton or Gallagher could lay a limb on the ball.

Set plays looked increasingly like Boro's salvation but Fry headed an inviting cross wide at the death.

What the managers said...

3:30 Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray gave an honest assessment of his sides 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, saying his side lacked any sign of chemistry in a dull contest.

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "I haven't got many thoughts other than let's hope there's not many like that for the rest of the season. Middlesbrough do what they do and are really hard to play against, and really resilient, and ask questions of you. For us, the signs are there for us of low confidence, an unbalanced team. No left side balance at all, no defensive-minded midfielders.

"The goalkeeper (Thomas Kaminski) was settling in nicely. Pears kept a clean sheet tonight of course. But it wasn't nice to watch tonight. I didn't enjoy it. Let's take the point and move on. I think we could have easily lost it, but could have won it as well."

2:35 Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock feels like his side just didn't have any luck in the attacking box as they squandered chances to win following their 0-0 draw at Blackburn.

Middlesbrough's Neil Warnock: "Didn't have anything fall for us and missed a couple of good chances first half. I always felt if we got that goal, we might have got two or three. But all credit to them, they flung their bodies in, got their tackles in, desperate for that point and they managed to get away with it.

"We are a young side. They're doing things now they probably didn't realise they could do. We looked a good side tonight but you just need that break to get the goals. The good sides win those 1-0. We're not quite there yet."