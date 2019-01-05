Brighton manager Chris Hughton thrilled to conquer Bournemouth

0:45 Chris Hughton was delighted to come through a stern test at Bournemouth as Brighton booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round Chris Hughton was delighted to come through a stern test at Bournemouth as Brighton booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round

Chris Hughton was left delighted as Brighton booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

The visitors capitalised on an error-strewn display by the Cherries as Anthony Knockaert, Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone all struck at the Vitality Stadium.

The Seagulls recorded their first FA Cup away win against top-flight opposition since January 1986 (2-0 v Newcastle) after losing each of their last eight such games before Saturday.

"I'm really delighted to go through," Hughton said. "We've got a tough period coming up but I would rather be in the next round than not.

Anthony Knockaert celebrates scoring against Bournemouth in the FA Cup

"We didn't start the game too well, we had some problems early on and we probably were 2-0 up against the run of play.

"But we managed the game well in the second half and it's a great result for us."

Marc Pugh tucked away a neat strike for Bournemouth, but that proved scant consolation as the Cherries slumped out of this year's cup.

New recruit Dominic Solanke could be sidelined until February with a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Clyne made his Bournemouth debut but Dominic Solanke has to wait

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insisted there was no risk in drafting in the 21-year-old despite him carrying an existing injury issue.

"Dominic will miss most of January I would say, because he's got a bit of a hamstring issue," said Howe, after Bournemouth lost 3-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup third round at Dean Court.

"It will be more February before we're likely to see him in action, but we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks.

"He adds a slightly different dynamic to our front line: he can hold the ball up in play, he's technically gifted, has a good physical presence and all-round he's a very good player.