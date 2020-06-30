Bournemouth vs Newcastle preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Bournemouth forward Joshua King will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Wednesday evening's Premier League game against Newcastle.

The Norway international could be in contention to feature, despite not having trained since limping off with an ankle problem in the defeat to Crystal Palace on June 20.

Cherries top scorer Callum Wilson begins a two-match ban after collecting his 10th booking of the season in the defeat to Wolves, but midfielder Philip Billing has overcome a dead leg.

Image: Matt Ritchie faces a race to be fit

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a late decision on midfielder Matt Ritchie ahead of the trip to his former club.

Ritchie missed Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City with a soft tissue injury and will be desperate to return against the Cherries, with whom he spent three and a half seasons earlier in his career.

Bruce otherwise has a clean bill of health with brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff having both played a part at the weekend following their respective returns from muscle injuries, while fellow midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is back after being suspended for the cup tie.

Bournemouth

Newcastle United Wednesday 1st July 5:30pm

Charlie's prediction

Newcastle have been ever so good with what Steve Bruce has done. They did get a reality check against Manchester City and tried to squeeze them. Dwight Gayle missed the chance at 0-1 and that was unfortunate, but they will take pride from the way they performed and defended.

Bournemouth will be open and have to go after it. Brighton have created a gap, but what does a draw do for Bournemouth now? They have awkward games coming up too.

I think Bournemouth will edge it. You keep looking at the bottom lot and no teams are getting anywhere, but because of what is happening at Watford and West Ham, Bournemouth will know they cannot keep passing up these opportunities.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

