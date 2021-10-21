Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma. UEFA Europa Conference League Group C.

Aspmyra Stadion.

Bodo/Glimt 6

  • E Botheim (8th minute, 52nd minute)
  • P Berg (20th minute)
  • O Solbakken (71st minute, 80th minute)
  • A Pellegrino (78th minute)

Roma 1

  • C Pérez (28th minute)

Latest UEFA Europa Conference League Odds

Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho ships six goals for first time in managerial career

Match report as Jose Mourinho concedes six goals for the first time in 1,008-game managerial career as Roma are put to the sword in northern Norway in the Europa Conference League

Thursday 21 October 2021 20:55, UK

Jose Mourinho&#39;s Roma were beaten 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League Bod.. 20211021..Roma coach Jose Mourinho watches Bod.. / Glimt players during the Europa conference league league match between Bod.. / Glimt and Roma at Aspmyra Stadium..Photo: Mats Torbergsen / NTB
Image: Jose Mourinho's Roma were beaten 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career as Roma were thrashed 6-1 at minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Roma travelled to northern Norway looking to extend their 100 per cent start in Group C but their much-changed side were humiliated on the artificial surface at Aspmyra Stadion.

Erik Botheim's eighth-minute opener and Patrick Berg's thunderous effort put the hosts in control inside 20 minutes. Carles Perez halved the deficit shortly before the half-hour mark but, having got back into the game, Roma imploded after the break.

Also See:

Botheim's second restored Bodo/Glimt's two-goal advantage and before Ola Solbakken's double, either side of Amahl Pellegrino's strike, saw a Mourinho side concede six times for the first time in the Portuguese's illustrious 1,008-game managerial career.

Erik Botheim celebrates scoring against Roma (L) under Europa conference leauge kampen i fotball mellom Bod../Glimt og Roma p.. Aspmyra stadion..Foto: Mats Torbergsen / NTB
Image: Erik Botheim celebrates scoring against Roma
Alfons Sampsted celebrates (L) after Patrick Berg (R) scores for goal Bodo/ Glimt vs Roma
Image: Alfons Sampsted celebrates (L) after Patrick Berg (R) scores for Bodo/Glimt

Opta stats

  • A Norwegian side has scored 4+ goals against an Italian team for the very first time in European competitions - the previous record was back in the 1994/95 Cup Winners' Cup, with a 3-2 win for Bodø/Glimt against Sampdoria.
  • A Norwegian side has won a European competition match against an Italian team for the first time since December 1996: a Rosenborg Champions League win against AC Milan.
  • AS Roma have lost a game by a 5-goals margin for the first time since January 2019 (1-7 in Coppa Italia against Fiorentina) and in European competitions since November 2015 (1-6 in Champions League against Barcelona).
  • Bodø/Glimt have found the net with their very first shot on target fired in the game against AS Roma.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema