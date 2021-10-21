Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho ships six goals for first time in managerial career

Jose Mourinho suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career as Roma were thrashed 6-1 at minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.
Roma travelled to northern Norway looking to extend their 100 per cent start in Group C but their much-changed side were humiliated on the artificial surface at Aspmyra Stadion.
Erik Botheim's eighth-minute opener and Patrick Berg's thunderous effort put the hosts in control inside 20 minutes. Carles Perez halved the deficit shortly before the half-hour mark but, having got back into the game, Roma imploded after the break.
Botheim's second restored Bodo/Glimt's two-goal advantage and before Ola Solbakken's double, either side of Amahl Pellegrino's strike, saw a Mourinho side concede six times for the first time in the Portuguese's illustrious 1,008-game managerial career.
1 - A José Mourinho side has conceded 6+ goals in a single game for the first time ever, in what is the 1008th match of his managerial career. Shock.— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 21, 2021
#UECL #BodoGlimtRoma
Opta stats
- A Norwegian side has scored 4+ goals against an Italian team for the very first time in European competitions - the previous record was back in the 1994/95 Cup Winners' Cup, with a 3-2 win for Bodø/Glimt against Sampdoria.
- A Norwegian side has won a European competition match against an Italian team for the first time since December 1996: a Rosenborg Champions League win against AC Milan.
- AS Roma have lost a game by a 5-goals margin for the first time since January 2019 (1-7 in Coppa Italia against Fiorentina) and in European competitions since November 2015 (1-6 in Champions League against Barcelona).
- Bodø/Glimt have found the net with their very first shot on target fired in the game against AS Roma.
