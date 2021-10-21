Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho ships six goals for first time in managerial career

Jose Mourinho suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career as Roma were thrashed 6-1 at minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Roma travelled to northern Norway looking to extend their 100 per cent start in Group C but their much-changed side were humiliated on the artificial surface at Aspmyra Stadion.

Erik Botheim's eighth-minute opener and Patrick Berg's thunderous effort put the hosts in control inside 20 minutes. Carles Perez halved the deficit shortly before the half-hour mark but, having got back into the game, Roma imploded after the break.

Botheim's second restored Bodo/Glimt's two-goal advantage and before Ola Solbakken's double, either side of Amahl Pellegrino's strike, saw a Mourinho side concede six times for the first time in the Portuguese's illustrious 1,008-game managerial career.

