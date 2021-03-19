Bournemouth vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Bournemouth vs Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (kick-off 12.15pm).

Team news

Bournemouth have several selection concerns as they host fellow south coast side Southampton on Saturday.

Winger Junior Stanislas picked up a hamstring problem during the midweek Sky Bet Championship win over Swansea, while midfielder Jefferson Lerma is suspended after collecting two yellow cards earlier in the competition.

On-loan Saints forward Shane Long is cup-tied, while defenders Adam Smith (ankle) and Lloyd Kelly (adductor) and midfielder David Brooks (ankle) are also not fit. Lewis Cook is ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Southampton forward Takumi Minamino is cup-tied having already featured for parent club Liverpool.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury problems following the Premier League defeat by Brighton, with leading scorer Danny Ings continuing to recover from a leg injury.

Theo Walcott (thigh) and Oriol Romeu (ankle) are also not yet match fit, while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are long-term absentees.

How to follow

Follow Bournemouth vs Southampton with our dedicated live match blog.

Opta stats

Bournemouth won their only previous FA Cup tie against Southampton, winning 3-1 in a first round replay in 1953-54.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four away games against Bournemouth in all competitions (W2 D2), since a 0-2 Premier League loss in March 2016.

This is just Bournemouth's second appearance in the FA Cup quarter-final, with the Cherries losing to Manchester United's 'Busby Babes' in their only previous such game in March 1957.

Southampton have reached the FA Cup semi-final in just one of the last 17 seasons, doing so in 2017-18 before being eliminated by eventual winners Chelsea.

Bournemouth have progressed from just four of their 29 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, though they did beat Premier League side Burnley in the last round.

Southampton have progressed from 21 of their last 23 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing against Bristol Rovers in February 2008 and Derby in January 2019.

Only one of the last 13 FA Cup quarter-final ties to see a side from a lower division face top-flight opponents has ended with the lower-ranked side progressing - then Championship side (and holders) Wigan Athletic knocking out Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City in March 2014.

Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge has scored in three of his last five FA Cup matches, with each of his three goals coming against Premier League opposition - vs Fulham (Jan 2019), Arsenal (Jan 2020) and vs Burnley (Feb 2021).

