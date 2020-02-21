Brentford vs Blackburn preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford face Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Brentford hope to welcome back Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Da Silva. The key duo missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Birmingham after picking up ankle knocks against Leeds.

Mathias Jensen is a doubt after going off injured against the Blues but Pontus Jansson is close to returning after a month out. Sergi Canos, Nikos Karelis and Kamohelo Mokotjo are still recovering from injuries - although the former has returned to training after four months out.

Blackburn duo Sam Gallagher and Joe Rankin-Costello are expected to travel. Rankin-Costello has been out with a hamstring injury and Gallagher suffered a groin strain earlier this month.

Lewis Holtby, Bradley Dack, Joe Rothwell and Corry Evans remain on the sidelines. Charlie Mulgrew is back in training after a calf injury.

Recent form

Brentford's push for promotion has just hit the buffers in the last couple of games. They have drawn their last two 1-1 at home to Leeds then away at Birmingham.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have won their last two without conceding a goal. Beating Hull 3-0 then winning 2-0 at Charlton.

What the managers said...

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "Blackburn will be a big challenge. They are the team in form in this division. They have lost 3 times in the last 17 games which shows a team which is difficult to win against.

"The development of the team from last year to this year under Tony Mowbray is quite remarkable. They play some really good football and, on their day, they are a really good team: it is quite impressive what they have done so far."

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "We're in the middle of a decent run and we should be going to Brentford in confident mood.

"When you think of the positive results at Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic, where we kept two clean sheets, created plenty of chances and scored some goals, that's a reason why. But with total respect to those two sides, Brentford are a different kettle of fish.

Talking point: Are Blackburn play-off contenders?

The general consensus after Bradley Dack suffered a season-ending injury in December was that any hopes of Blackburn finishing in the top six were over.

Since losing their talisman, however, other players have stepped up to the plate for Tony Mowbray's side and they are now within touching distance of the play-offs. It remains to be seen whether they can make the jump, but any result at another promotion-chasing side in Brentford on Saturday would provide a huge boost to their ambitions.

Latest highlights

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Brentford.

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Blackburn.

Opta stats

Brentford have lost five of their last six league matches against Blackburn, winning the other 5-2 at Griffin Park in February 2019.

Only one of the previous 14 league meetings between Brentford and Blackburn at Griffin Park have ended as a draw, a 1-1 stalemate in April 1952.

Brentford have won seven of their last nine home league games (D1 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last three away league games (W2 D1), picking up as many points in those three games as they had in their previous nine on the road (7).

Brentford's Ollie Watkins has 20 league goals in 33 games this season, as many as he'd netted in 86 games across his previous two campaigns with the Bees. However, he's looking to avoid failing to score in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Prutton's prediction

Brentford have drawn their last two, but neither were particularly bad results against Leeds and an in-form Birmingham.

Now they face Blackburn, who are looking resurgent, too. A few (including probably myself!) would have written them off after Bradley Dack's injury, but others have stepped up in his absence and now they look potential contenders. That being said, I reckon Brentford will be too good at home.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)