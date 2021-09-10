Brentford vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brentford vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka is back in training following his positive Covid-19 test, but Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) both continue their recovery.

The Bees signed free agent Mathias Jorgensen on Thursday, but the veteran defender could have to wait for his debut as the one-year deal is subject to confirmation of a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton could hand a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the Spanish defender having joined from Getafe ahead of the transfer deadline. Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly should be fit after sitting out the 1-1 draw against Serbia on Tuesday night because of a glute problem.

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia is in contention against having recently returned to the club following 15 months on loan in the Major League Soccer at FC Cincinnati, while Dan Burn (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look ahead to matchweek four in the Premier League as Crystal Palace host Tottenham, Leicester face Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his return to the Premier League as Manchester United host Newcastle

How to follow

Follow Brentford vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's draw against Brentford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against Brighton

Opta stats