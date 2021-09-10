Brentford vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brentford vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton.
Midfielder Frank Onyeka is back in training following his positive Covid-19 test, but Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) both continue their recovery.
The Bees signed free agent Mathias Jorgensen on Thursday, but the veteran defender could have to wait for his debut as the one-year deal is subject to confirmation of a work permit and international clearance.
Brighton could hand a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the Spanish defender having joined from Getafe ahead of the transfer deadline. Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly should be fit after sitting out the 1-1 draw against Serbia on Tuesday night because of a glute problem.
Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia is in contention against having recently returned to the club following 15 months on loan in the Major League Soccer at FC Cincinnati, while Dan Burn (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.
How to follow
Follow Brentford vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- This will be the first top-flight meeting between Brentford and Brighton, with the sides having previously already met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English league football.
- Brighton have won just one of their last nine away league games against Brentford (D3 L5), with this their first visit since a 3-3 draw in February 2017.
- Brentford have lost just one of their last six league meetings with Brighton (W3 D2), remaining unbeaten against the Seagulls the last time they faced in the 2016-17 Championship campaign (W1 D1).
- Brentford remain unbeaten in their three Premier League games so far (W1 D2) - excluding the maiden campaign of 1992-93, the only team to remain unbeaten in their first four games in the competition are Portsmouth in 2003-04.
- Brentford are on the longest current unbeaten league run of any side in England's top four tiers (15 - W7 D8) since a 1-0 loss at Norwich in March. At home, the Bees are unbeaten in nine league games (W5 D4), winning each of the last three without conceding.
- Brighton have won just three of their 22 Premier League away games in London (D8 L11) and are winless in nine in the capital since beating Arsenal 2-1 in December 2019.
- Brentford striker Ivan Toney got his Premier League account up and running against Aston Villa last time out. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Toney has scored more goals in the top four tiers of English football than any other player (56).
- No Brighton player has had more shots than centre back Shane Duffy in the Premier League this season (8). Five of his eight shots have been set up by Pascal Gross, with no player creating more chances for a teammate in the competition so far this term.