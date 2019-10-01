Brentford vs Bristol City preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have to assess the fitness of midfielder Mathias Jensen on Wednesday

Team news

Brentford will have to assess Mathias Jensen ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Wednesday. The midfielder was forced off in the 85th minute of Saturday's 3-1 win at Barnsley and could miss out against the Robins.

Danish defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic remain sidelined through injury. Greek striker Nikos Karelis is pushing for a first start after coming off the bench in the last two matches.

Bristol City will be without Adam Nagy for their trip to Griffin Park. Manager Lee Johnson hopes the Hungarian midfielder will be able to come off the bench in the Reading game ahead of the international break.

Tomas Kalas will be unavailable, but Johnson hopes the centre-back could return soon as he continues to make progress following a muscle injury. The boss indicated Kalas could be training fully again imminently and be ready for the Luton match on October 19.

Daniel Bentley returns to Griffin Park for the first time since his summer move to Bristol City

Recent form

Brentford's 3-1 win over Barnsley at a rain-soaked Oakwell on Sunday was their first in just under a month, with a stalemate against Stoke and a 2-0 defeat away at Preston preceding it. They beat Derby 3-0 at Griffin Park on August 31, though, and haven't conceded at home since August 17.

In contrast, Bristol City haven't lost since their opening day defeat to Leeds. Barring a stalemate with Swansea on September 21, their recent fixtures have been filled with goals, most notably in their 3-3 draw with Preston last weekend, where Famara Diedhiou had a late winner ruled out. They began September with a 2-1 win at Stoke, recording a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough before the international break.

What the managers said...

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "I am pleased with the performance [on Sunday]. The first 20 minutes wasn't top but if teams think in this league that you can go and batter teams for 90 minutes every single game they are wrong. Every team wants momentum or this run of games where you feel you are on track.

"We want to do everything we can to continue but Bristol City will also want to continue their unbeaten run. We have a big belief that we are getting closer and closer to the level that we can play at. We will only get more solid and better."

Lee Johnson's side have lost just once in the league so far this season

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson: "I watched them first game of the season against Birmingham and I thought they were excellent in the way they moved the ball. They made a good signing in Bryan Mbeumo - a player that I liked a lot. He wasn't one that we became interested in but he was certainly one on our watchlist.

"They've obviously got a similar type theme: Buy the young players, develop them, put them together and hope they do the business. I think it will be a really tough game again. But the spirit that our lads have shown has been really good and I hope that continues."

Talking point - Brentford's reliance on Watkins

Uncharacteristically this term, Brentford are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Championship so far. They sold Neal Maupay to Brighton for a club-record fee in the summer, but boast an abundance of quality in other attacking positions, having managed to hold on to Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, who were previously targeted by Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in Brentford's 3-1 win over Barnsley

In the absence of an out-and-out No 9, Bees boss Thomas Frank has shifted Watkins from the wing to the central striking role and, after a couple of quiet weeks, he showed his developing prowess in the six-yard box with a hat-trick in the Bees. As positive as that is, however, the 23-year-old has scored seven of his team's eight league goals and with Greek striker Nikos Karelis yet to reach full fitness since joining on a free transfer, keeping Watkins wrapped in cotton wool is a priority.

Opta stats

Brentford haven't lost consecutive home league matches against Bristol City since April 1986.

Bristol City have won only one of their last 10 league matches against Brentford (W1 D3 L6), winning 1-0 at Griffin Park last season.

Brentford have conceded just two goals in their last seven home league games (W4 D2 L1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Bristol City are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, winning four and drawing four since a 1-3 loss vs Leeds.

Bristol City have scored a league-high 11 away goals in the Championship this season.

