Brentford vs Cardiff preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Brentford's Henrik Dalsgaard missed the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday through illness

Brentford face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could still be without a number of players ahead of his side's Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff at Griffin Park. Defensive duo Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson both missed the Bees' 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, the former through illness, and it remains to be seen whether the Dane has recovered in time.

Frank is definitely without Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis with knee injuries, while Joel Valencia continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder. Frank's side will be aiming for a third consecutive home victory as they seek to press their claim for a play-off place.

Leandro Bacuna is Cardiff boss Neil Harris' major doubt after the midfielder limped out of Saturday's 3-2 home win over Barnsley with an ankle injury. Harris does have a number of other players fit again and vying for places in a squad that has picked up 10 points from 12 since he took charge.

Striker Gavin Whyte is available after being out for three weeks, along with another forward in Robert Glatzel who has missed the last seven weeks with a hamstring problem. Fellow striker Omar Bogle is also ready to step in after nearly three weeks out, while midfielder Joe Ralls is close to a comeback and will either be part of the squad on Wednesday, or if not, then on Saturday for the trip to Leeds.

Recent form

After a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn in the last midweek round, Brentford looked set to get their winning streak back on track with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton. However, they were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday last time out, having taken the lead through Bryan Mbeumo.

Cardiff's brilliant start under Neil Harris continued on Saturday with a 3-2 triumph over Barnsley. It was their third win in successive and their fourth game unbeaten in a row.

Latest highlights

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford.

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Cardiff and Barnsley. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Cardiff and Barnsley.

Opta stats

Brentford have lost their last three Championship meetings with Cardiff, with this their first meeting since March 2018.

Cardiff have won three of their last five away league matches against Brentford (W3 D1 L1), as many as they'd won in their first 16 visits to Griffin Park (W3 D5 L8).

None of Brentford's last 10 league games have ended level, with the Bees winning six and losing four.

Cardiff have won their last three Championship matches, as many as they had in their previous 13 (W3 D7 L3).

Brentford have had a joint league-low six different goalscorers in the Championship this season.

Cardiff have had a league-high 15 different goalscorers in the Championship this season.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 3-2 (28/1)