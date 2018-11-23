Brentford vs Middlesbrough preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be without Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins for the visit of Middlesbrough to Griffin Park.

Both are injured while Romaine Sawyers is suspended following his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-2 defeat at QPR. Kamohelo Mokotjo will have his fitness assessed ahead of the game.

Chris Mepham, Emiliano Marcondes, Rico Henry and leading scorer Neal Maupay are all available for selection.

Ryan Shotton has resumed training for Middlesbrough, but this game comes too soon for the full-back. Shotton has not played since injuring his knee against Sheffield Wednesday six games ago.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis hopes to have the defender back for the home game with Aston Villa next Saturday. Shotton is the only player missing from Pulis' squad but Martin Braithwaite, George Saville and Mo Besic will be assessed after the international break.

Opta stats

Brentford haven't beaten Middlesbrough in league competition since December 1938, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 such meetings since.

Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 10 league games against Brentford, conceding just four goals in total in this run.

Brentford have taken just seven points from their last 30 available in the Championship (P10 W1 D4 L5), managing just one clean sheet in this run of games.

Middlesbrough have conceded a league-low eight goals in the Championship this term; the fewest by a side after 17 games of a second tier campaign since QPR in 2010-11 (seven).

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has been directly involved in 18 goals in 15 appearances in the Championship this season (12 goals and six assists) - two more than he was in 42 outings last term (16 - 12 goals and four assists).

Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill scored both of his team's goals in a 2-0 win over Wigan last time out, while he's looking to net in consecutive Championship games for the first time since October 2017 (a run of three games).

Prutton's prediction

Brentford are now closer to the bottom three than the top six, which shows how quickly their season has unravelled following a great start. Thomas Frank can't quite get things going and the way they threw away their lead at QPR would have been a huge concern for him.

It still doesn't feel like Middlesbrough have quite reached their potential this season, which is a strange thing to say about a team sitting second heading into the weekend. I think they will sneak the win at Griffin Park.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)