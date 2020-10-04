Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brentford vs Preston North End. Sky Bet Championship.

Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford 2

  • I Toney (8th minute, 43rd minute)

Preston North End 4

  • S Sinclair (52nd minute, 60th minute)
  • B Potts (63rd minute)
  • S Maguire (70th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Brentford 2-4 Preston: Scott Sinclair double sparks visitors' fightback to victory

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at the Brentford Community Stadium

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 4 October 2020 17:05, UK

preview image 2:25
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Preston North End

Scott Sinclair struck twice to spark a remarkable fightback as Preston came from 2-0 down to beat Brentford 4-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ivan Toney's double had put the Bees into a comfortable lead at half-time at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former Manchester City and Celtic winger Sinclair began the recovery seven minutes after the interval and then equalised on the hour.

Also See:

Brad Potts added another to give Preston the lead three minutes later and Sean Maguire followed up to score a fourth and secure the visitors' first win of the season.

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV