Brentford vs QPR preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports

Brentford face QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Ollie Watkins will return to the Brentford line-up for the west London derby against QPR. The Bees' 17-goal top-scorer was rested for last weekend's FA Cup win over Stoke, one of 10 changes made by manager Thomas Frank.

David Raya, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma will also be among those to return. The Bees are still without long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis.

Yoann Barbet will miss out for Rangers against his former club. The central defender is still battling to overcome a hamstring problem and is a couple of weeks away from returning.

Midfielder Charlie Owens is also out with a knee problem. Boss Mark Warburton, coming up against the side he led to promotion in 2014, can recall Nahki Wells, Grant Hall and Eberechi Eze following their 5-1 cup win over Swansea.

Recent form

Brentford have started the year with two straight victories: One in the Championship, in which they beat Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate, with the other coming last Saturday when they beat Stoke 1-0 in the FA Cup third round.

But QPR have trumped that, however. Following a largely miserable festive period, they breezed to a 6-1 win over Cardiff 6-1 on New Year's Day, before thumping Swansea 5-1 four days later to, themselves, advance in the FA Cup.

What the managers said...

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "First and foremost, I'm looking forward to seeing Mark Warburton and his staff. We need to respect and understand the big impact he had here at Brentford. All of us are standing on the shoulders of others and he is the top foundation. He was part of creating that identity we have now.

"We try to prepare the same every single week; we prepare for the strength and weaknesses of QPR and explore that. Of course, on the day or the day before, I try to get the emotional talk across to the players slightly differently. I try to play on that emotional part...that's the only little change."

QPR's Mark Warburton: "I'm expecting a really good footballing test. They are a great team at home, they have a very strong defensive record, they move the ball really well, they have good individual talents and collectively they are very strong. We know we face another tough challenge but we've scored 11 goals in two games and go in full of confidence.

"What you have to do, as a manager and a coach, is to know what it means to the supporters - that's the key. This is a big game for the Brentford fans and the QPR fans. All I want is three points."

Talking point: Can Brentford's BMW drive them to the Premier League?

Having been locked in the lower leagues for the best part of the last 25 years, Brentford having been gradually growing in stature and can now consider themselves the established Championship side they longed to be throughout that period.

They reached the play-offs in 2014/15 - their first season back in the second tier - but have had to settle for top half finishes ever since. But this season, with the potent front three of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, they are knocking on the door of the Premier League with real intent.

Opta stats

Brentford have won their last four home league games against QPR, winning 3-0 at Griffin Park last season. The Bees have never won five consecutive home league fixtures against the R's.

QPR have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L5), winning 3-2 at home in November 2018.

Brentford have lost just one of their last 11 league matches at Griffin Park (W7 D3 L1), winning the last five in a row. The Bees last won six consecutive home league games in May 2014 (a run of 7), en route to winning promotion to the Championship.

QPR have won five away league matches in 2019-20 (W5 D1 L6) - as many as they'd won in the entire 2018-19 campaign (W5 D6 L12).

Ebere Eze is the first QPR player aged 21 or under to reach 10+ league goals in a season since Adel Taarabt in 2010-11.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Championship games (six goals, two assists).

Prutton's prediction

Are Brentford the side most likely to threaten Leeds and West Brom? They need to go on a real run to close the gap and this would be a great place for them to start.

QPR have had an incredible week. 11 goals in two games! Notching six against Cardiff on New Year's Day, then putting five past Swansea in the FA Cup. There will be goals here, and I'll go for a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)