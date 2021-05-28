Brentford vs Swansea preview: Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Football

How they reached the final...

Team news

Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth.

Left-back Rico Henry has been ruled out of the Wembley showpiece with a hamstring injury. Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain long-term absentees.

Swansea will be without Wayne Routledge after the veteran wideman suffered a knee injury in the semi-final win over Barnsley. Routledge, who has made over 300 appearances in nearly 10 years at Swansea, is out of contract at the end of the season and may have played his last game for the club.

Young midfielder Oli Cooper also misses out after suffering a knee injury in training. Defender Brandon Cooper had already been ruled out with an ankle sprain, but apart from that namesake boss Steve has a clean bill of health.

What the managers said...

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "We are excited. I was thinking about it driving home from training yesterday, that the atmosphere was calm and focused. There is that good focus with the understanding we are facing a Swansea team that has done a fantastic season.

"We've played them twice, both 1-1 draws. Steve Cooper is one of the most talented managers in this country, and his experienced coaching staff, who have just performed and performed even better. It's going to be unbelievably tight. That experience from last year will help in a way but it is not like we are suddenly 20 per cent better. It might help in the decisive moments.

"You saw in the game against Bournemouth how much the fans can help us; they had a massive impact on the result. We need the fans there to cheer us on throughout the game because this game will take twists and turns. We will all be a tiny bit more tense but that is a good thing. It is important that we do everything we can to be brave and make sure that we don't regret anything when we look back. If we perform well, then we can't do more."

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "We want to get to the Premier League. There are two ways of doing it, either automatically or through the play-offs, and we have managed to give ourselves a chance of getting through the play-offs. It would mean everything. The club has been there before, quite some time before I was here, and that journey was a special one.

"Then it was taken away through relegation, and you have to re-establish yourself and rebuild with a different identity. We have got to the last game of this season and given ourselves a 50/50 chance of winning - which is what a final is - and it is something we really have to go for. It would mean everything to the city, it would mean everything to the club and everyone is aware of that.

"We talk about it at length, among the players and staff, and it is a massive motivation to get the job done. At the same time, we have to focus on the job at hand and what it takes to get it done; the performance, the mentality and winning the game. I can assure supporters we know exactly what it means, and it is our biggest motivation."

The £170m match

Victory for the winner is worth at least £170m, even if the winners finish bottom of the Premier League next season, according to Deloitte.

The winner of Saturday's Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea City will secure the final place in the 2021/22 Premier League.

The promoted club stands to receive additional revenues of at least circa £170m spread across the next three seasons, according to analysis by Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

This figure could rise to in excess of c.£280m over five seasons if the team survives their first season in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney: The Championship record-breaker chasing more history

Ivan Toney discusses the moment he broke the Championship scoring record, Brentford's promotion chances and how Thomas Frank's warm demeanour has helped him succeed.

Freddie Woodman: Southgate, 'Kaizen', Icemen and learning

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman discusses his desire for continuous improvement, his love of reading, his inspirational father and being Gareth Southgate's godson.

10th time lucky for Brentford?

We take a look at how Brentford have come up short in past play-offs and whether they can make it 10th time lucky.

Championship final: Combined XI

Ahead of the clash at Wembley, WhoScored.com take a look at their combined XI between the two play-off finalists...

Opta stats

Both Championship meetings between Brentford and Swansea City in 2020-21 ended 1-1, with the Bees taking the lead in both games. The Swans were the only side the Bees dropped as many as four points from winning positions against in the regular league campaign.

This is the second consecutive season to see Brentford and Swansea City meet in the Championship play-offs, with the London side eliminating the Swans 3-2 on aggregate in last season's semi-final.

Brentford - who lost 2-1 to Fulham in last season's Championship play-off final - are the first team to reach consecutive Championship play-off finals since Aston Villa in 2018 and 2019. The only team to lose consecutive second-tier play-off finals was Leicester City in 1992 and 1993.

Swansea City are looking to return to the Premier League after their relegation in the 2017-18 season. They won in their only previous Championship play-off final appearance, beating Reading 4-2 in the 2010-11 final under Brendan Rodgers.

This will be Brentford's eighth major final match in all competitions - they have lost all of their previous seven finals, losing three in the Football League Trophy and four in the play-offs.

This is the 10th different occasion the sides finishing third and fourth in the second tier have met in the play-off final, with the third-place sides winning promotion on six of the previous nine occasions. However, last season saw third-place Brentford lose 2-1 to fourth-place Fulham.

No team has lost more Football League play-off finals than Brentford (4, level with Reading and Sheffield United). They lost in 1997 to Crewe Alexandra, 2002 to Stoke City, 2013 to Yeovil Town and 2020 to Fulham.

Prutton's prediction

It's third versus fourth in the play-off final! Just as it was last season. It may not always have been straightforward, particularly for Brentford, but the two best sides have made it to the final.

Brentford had to do it the hard way again in the semi-final, and they may just feel like fate is on their side this year after their second-leg comeback against Bournemouth. Swansea, as we had hoped and expected, are a different proposition with a fresh and firing XI compared to the fatigued side we saw in the last couple of weeks of the season.

Both league games finished 1-1 between these two sides, but January was a long old time ago and a lot has happened since, so I'm not quite sure how much bearing that will have on this game, particularly with fans back in attendance now.

It's not often both teams score in a play-off final, but I do have a feeling this could be slightly more open than a usual Wembley clash. Last time Swansea were in it, of course, was one of the great finals 10 years ago. But I just think it could be Brentford's time.

