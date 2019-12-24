Brentford vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Defender Pontus Jansson is expected to return for Brentford. Jansson missed the 1-1 draw away to Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom on Saturday with what Bees boss Thomas Frank described as a "minor hip injury".

But Frank will keep changes to a minimum after being delighted with the manner of sixth-placed Brentford's performance at the Hawthorns. Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) remain out but Joel Valencia (dislocated shoulder) has rejoined the squad.

Swansea are below Brentford on goal difference after their weekend win at Luton and loan pair Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge (both muscle tightness) face fitness tests. Wales defender Declan John will also be assessed after rolling his ankle in training.

Jay Fulton, Kyle Naughton and Wayne Routledge will come into consideration should head coach Steve Cooper choose to rotate during the busy holiday programme. Joe Rodon (ankle) and Jordon Garrick (hamstring) remain out until next month.

Recent form

Brentford drew at Championship leaders West Brom on Saturday, but have three wins and a draw now from their last five games as they improve their play-off chances.

Swansea have won their last two games and are now unbeaten in three as they move back towards the play-off places. They have won at Luton and against Middlesbrough in their last two games.

Latest highlights

2:15 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Brentford

1:44 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Swansea

Opta stats

Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.

Swansea lost their last league match against Brentford in October, having won each of their last five games against them prior to that.

Brentford's last home win against Swansea in all competitions was on Boxing Day in 2005, winning 2-1 under Martin Allen - they've lost their last three against them at Griffin Park.

Brentford vs Swansea Live on

Swansea have lost their lost last three Boxing Day league matches, scoring just once and conceding 10 goals.

Brentford have won eight of their last 12 league games (D1 L3), winning their last four in a row at Griffin Park.

Since the start of last season, Said Benrahma has provided more assists than any other Brentford player in the Championship (19), assisting two of the Bees' last four goals.

Prutton's prediction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was extremely disappointed to come away with just a point from West Brom on Saturday, which shows how high their aspirations are this season.

Swansea have recorded back-to-back wins and seem to be back on an upward trajectory. This is a tough game for them, however, and I can't see them getting anything.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)