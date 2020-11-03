Brentford 1-1 Swansea: Andre Ayew strikes to deny Bees

Swansea had a stoppage-time effort ruled out as Brentford took a share of the points in an intriguing 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw.

In a repeat of last season's play-off semi-final, the Bees took the lead in style when Bryan Mbeumo's powerful run found the overlapping Mathias Jensen, who crossed first time for Ivan Toney to slam home his 10th of the season from close range.

Andre Ayew equalised with 13 minutes to go, bundling home Matt Grimes' low right-wing cross from close range to set up a nail-biting finale.

The livewire Ghana international thought he had earned the Swans all three points with the last touch of the game but his powerful header from Grimes' free-kick was ruled out for offside.

Image: Andre Ayew (R) celebrates scoring Swansea's equaliser

It was a cat and mouse start and the first real effort of menace came after 12 minutes when Jamal Lowe burst down the right and fired in a low cross that evaded everyone.

The Bees hit back almost immediately, Mbeumo's drive from halfway ending with Henrik Dalsgaard cutting inside only to fire into the side netting.

City came closest to breaking the deadlock after 18 minutes, only a full-length David Raya stop stopping Kyle Naughton's blistering volley from nestling in the top corner.

The Swans came close again minutes later but Ayew's angled rising drive out of nothing was again brilliantly tipped over by Raya.

Brentford had a penalty shout waved away midway through the half when Emiliano Marcondes took a tumble in the box as the Bees pressed for the opener.

It was still end-to-end stuff as Ayew fluffed his lines after riding two tackles only to be thwarted by the back of Rico Henry.

Toney then continued his fine form to put Brentford ahead but Swansea were first to show after the break, Lowe's curling drive from the edge of the area saved at the second attempt by Raya.

The next chance came and went after 67 minutes when Connor Roberts tried to pick his spot from the edge of the box, but his curling effort was deflected wide for a corner.

Brentford had a lucky escape minutes later when Ayew's looping cross turned shot almost deceived Raya, who managed to get a touch on it to force the corner.

But as the game opened up the unmarked Dalsgaard should have put the result beyond doubt from Mbeumo's curling free-kick, but powered his header well over.

He almost paid dearly for the miss when Roberts' slide-rule pass played in sub Viktor Gyokeres who slid his first-time effort past the far post.

It was only a temporary reprieve though, as seconds later Ayew levelled to set up the grandstand finish, with the visitors always looking the more likely to nick the points.

Gyokeres went close with a glancing header that drifted just past the post as the game grew increasingly niggly before Ayew's disallowed effort.

What the managers said...

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "It was a game between two good teams who wanted to dominate. Both had their spells in the game but there's a reason they are second and we knew it would be a battle. We didn't have a particularly high level, but they still didn't have too many clear chances until their goal.

"I was disappointed that despite all our interventions in midfield we didn't manage to create a chance in the second half or keep the ball high up the pitch. There were five or six times when the right pass would have opened it up."

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "It's mixed feelings because we've not won the game, but we played so well. We were excellent and Brentford will look back on this as a point gained. I thought we were excellent and by miles the better team. We created all the clear-cut chances, so it's not just about whether we won it at the end or not. I'm disappointed that we created chances, dominated the game and still didn't win it.

"Our keeper has not had a save to make the whole game and there won't be many teams that come here and can say that. Going behind spurred us on and we showed lots of character, created chances, defended really well, managed difficult refereeing decisions well as well and we acted with class on and off the pitch."