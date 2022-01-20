Brentford vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brentford vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Brentford will have an unchanged squad from Wednesday's defeat by Manchester United when they host Wolves.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva has made a welcome return to training for the first time this season following a hip injury, but he is still around four weeks from being available.

Charlie Goode, David Raya and Julian Jeanvier remain on the sidelines.

Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Ki-Jana Hoever are back in contention after both completed their Covid-19 isolations.

Jonny Castro Otto, Pedro Neto (both knee), Willy Boly (calf), Hwang Hee-chan and Yerson Mosquera (both hamstring) all remain unavailable.

Defender Romain Saiss is still with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Toti Gomes could continue in central defence after making his debut in last week's home win against Southampton.

How to follow

Last time out...

Pardon the lazy cliche, but the first goal of this match is going to be absolutely vital. If Wolves get it, then their defensive process should see them all the way to victory as they have won eight of their nine fixtures when grabbing the first goal. Bruno Lage's men have conceded just 15 Premier League goals - only Man City (13) have conceded fewer this season.

My worry for Brentford is their tendency to concede the first goal. It's happened 15 times this season - only Norwich have conceded first more. What was once a watertight defence in September has become something far leakier. Just one clean sheet in their last 17 games is relegation form, and they have conceded three or more goals in all of their last three games. Thomas Frank's team possess plenty of fight and are fully capable of staging comebacks in matches, but this Wolves side are so ruthless when in front. A narrow away win for me.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to win by one-goal (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Brentford are looking to secure the league double over Wolves for the first time since 2015-16, though this is just the third different campaign in which they've met since then.

Wolves have failed to score in three of their last four away league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L2), having found the net in each of their previous eight such visits before this.

Wolves have lost just one of their last nine Premier League away games against promoted sides (W5 D3). Brentford could become just the second promoted side to complete the Premier League double over Wolves, after Birmingham City in 2009-10.

Wolves have lost three of their last four Premier League games in London (W1), as many as they had in their previous 18 top-flight visits to the capital (W7 D8).

Brentford have won just one of their nine Premier League games on a Saturday this season (D4 L4), while they're winless in their four such games at the Brentford Community Stadium so far (D1 L3).

Having lost four of their first five Premier League games this season (W1), Wolves have lost just three of their last 15 (W8 D4). Only Manchester City (13) have conceded fewer goals than Wolves this term (15), while Bruno Lage's side are the only team not to concede as many as three goals in a match so far.

Wolves have only conceded one goal in open play in their last nine Premier League matches, a Divock Origi winner for Liverpool in December. The other two goals they've conceded in that time have been a Raheem Sterling penalty for Man City and James Ward-Prowse free-kick for Southampton.

Wolves haven't conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 13 Premier League matches, facing 64 shots and 20 on target without conceding. The last side to go 14 consecutive top-flight matches without letting in a first half goal was Arsenal between January and May 2015 (15 in a row).

Adama Traoré scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the 90th minute of Wolves' 3-1 win over Southampton in their last match; the Spaniard has scored the most goals in Premier League history without ever scoring in the first half (8 goals), and only Chris Eagles (4/7, 57%) has scored a higher percentage of his goals (5+) in the 90th minute than Traoré (4/8, 50%).

Wolves goalkeeper José Sá has only conceded 15 goals in his first 20 Premier League starts, the fewest in a goalkeeper's first 20 starts in the competition since Alisson in December 2018 (8 conceded); Sá has saved 24 of the last 25 shots on target he has faced in open play in Premier League matches.

