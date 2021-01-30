Brentford 7-2 Wycombe: Ivan Toney scores two in Bees demolition

High-flying Brentford made it 18 league games unbeaten with a 7-2 thrashing of Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wycombe.

Goals from Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Josh Dasilva and two apiece for Tariqe Fosu and Ivan Toney did the damage, although the latter may well stake a post-match claim for his first Bees hat-trick by claiming he got the final touch on one of Fosu's efforts.

Early first-half equalisers from Uche Ikpeazu and Admiral Muskwe had made the promotion-chasers sweat in an end-to-end opening 45 minutes.

Brentford took an early lead when centre-back Pinnock arrived in the box to half-volley Mathias Jensen's corner into the net through a sea of legs after nine minutes.

Image: Josh Dasilva scored Brentford's seventh in the thumping victory over Wycombe

But Wycombe hit back five minutes later when Ikpeazu skipped past two Bees defenders to curl a superb effort just inside the far post and beyond goalkeeper David Raya.

Fosu restored the hosts' lead just before the break when he reacted quickest to stab the ball home after keeper Ryan Allsop could only parry Toney's volley. The officials gave the goal to Fosu, but it looked to be already inches over the line.

There was still time for the Chairboys to go in level at the break, with Muskwe arriving at the far post to nod home former Brentford defender Darius Charles' cross.

Brentford grabbed their third goal five minutes after the restart as Fosu's low angled drive flew into the far corner.

And they made it four from the penalty spot, with Toney coolly slotting home his 17th of the season after Canos was upended in the box by Fred Onyedinma.

Thomas Frank's side had to wait until the final 10 minutes to end Wycombe's stubborn resistance with a devastating three-goal blast.

Canos fired home Dasilva's low pass from the edge of the box before Toney raced onto Jan Zamburek's through ball to round Allsop and slot home his 18th of the campaign.

And there was still time for Dasilva to get in on the act with a precise low drive just inside the far post as Brentford put their visitors to the sword.

It was a scoreline that never looked on the cards in a first half that saw Wycombe battle for everything.

Allsop was in action after just four minutes, pulling off a brilliant double save to prevent Josh Knight slicing Toney's driven low cross into his own net and then getting up to deny Saman Ghoddos.

Toney himself forced a full-length save from the keeper five minutes later, but it was only a temporary reprieve as Pinnock ghosted in to thump home the resulting corner.

Ikpeazu levelled with a superb curling effort shortly afterwards and could have given the Chairboys the lead with his next effort but saw his shot tipped onto a post by Raya.

Canos and then Dasilva tested Allsop with efforts from the edge of the box, but it was Wycombe who came closest to snatching an unlikely lead in an end-to-end first half.

Onyedinma's whipped cross from the left found Ikpeazu, whose physical presence unsettled Raya and the ball drifted just wide of the upright.

Dasilva was next to hit the woodwork, with his low drive taking a slight deflection and bouncing to safety off the outside of a post.

Brentford made a fast start after half-time and always looked like scoring every time they pressed, with Toney's spot-kick eventually giving them breathing room.

Muskwe and Ikpeazu both blazed great chances over as Wanderers tried to get a foothold back in the game, but the ruthless Bees ended the game as a contest in the final 10 minutes.

What the managers said...

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "Wycombe have had some impressive results against the top sides and have only lost by one or two goals, so we knew what to expect. They used their energy, physicality and aggression very well in the first half.

"But we handled the game very well. It was a physical battle in the first half and we had to compete and earn the right to play our football, which is what we did in the second half."

Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth: "Brentford were super with their finishes. The referee was wrong with the penalty but we can't let things like affect us. It wasn't good enough but there were one or two positives despite a lot of negatives.

"I'm not a character who accepts defeats like that well. It hurts me big time and I will be working these boys hard this week. I won't criticise them in public because the buck stops with me. I'm the manager and we have a game in three days to put this right. I knew it would be tough coming to Brentford but at half-time there is no way I saw 7-2 coming. The next six games we need points on the board or we will be cut adrift."