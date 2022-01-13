Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Friday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend's FA Cup win at West Brom.
Centre-back Adam Webster is fit to return after sitting out at The Hawthorns as a precaution, while Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo could make his top-flight debut having been recalled from a loan spell at Belgian club Beerschot.
Captain Lewis Dunk (knee), Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (international duty) and back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (back) remain absent for Albion.
Crystal Palace will be without five experienced players, with defender James Tomkins the latest on the injured list.
Tomkins is unavailable for a "couple of weeks" due to an unspecified injury according to boss Patrick Vieira, who was already missing James McArthur with a hamstring issue and the trio of Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments.
First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who dislocated a finger last month, sat out last weekend's 2-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup but is expected to return.
How to follow
Brighton vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.
Last time out..
Opta stats
- Brighton are winless in their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace, alternating between a draw (3) and a defeat (2) each time.
- Crystal Palace have won four of their last seven away league games against Brighton (D1 L2), including each of the last two - they've never won three in a row on the road against the Seagulls before.
- Each of the last three Premier League meetings between Brighton and Crystal Palace has seen a result altering goal scored in the 90th minute, with the Seagulls earning two draws and the Eagles one win thanks to those strikes. No fixture in Premier League history has seen a 90th minute goal that changed the result of the match in four consecutive games before.
- Crystal Palace have never won a Premier League game on a Friday, drawing three and losing four of their seven such games.
- After an 11-game winless run in the Premier League, Brighton have now won two of their last three in the competition (D1). The Seagulls have scored as many goals in their last three league games as they had in their previous 10 combined (6).
- Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games (D3 L7), beating Man City 2-0 in October. Indeed, the Eagles have lost each of their last three league games on the road without scoring a single goal.
- Just 26% of Crystal Palace's Premier League points have been won in away games this season (6/23), the lowest ratio of any side in the competition this term.