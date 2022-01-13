Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Friday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend's FA Cup win at West Brom.

Centre-back Adam Webster is fit to return after sitting out at The Hawthorns as a precaution, while Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo could make his top-flight debut having been recalled from a loan spell at Belgian club Beerschot.

Captain Lewis Dunk (knee), Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (international duty) and back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (back) remain absent for Albion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the key statistics ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League

Crystal Palace will be without five experienced players, with defender James Tomkins the latest on the injured list.

Tomkins is unavailable for a "couple of weeks" due to an unspecified injury according to boss Patrick Vieira, who was already missing James McArthur with a hamstring issue and the trio of Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who dislocated a finger last month, sat out last weekend's 2-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup but is expected to return.

How to follow

Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace Friday 14th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Brighton vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out..

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Everton in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Opta stats