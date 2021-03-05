Brighton vs Leicester preview: team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8.00pm).

Team news

Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out of Brighton's home game against Leicester after suffering an injury setback.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has not played since December, is to see a specialist over his hamstring problem.

Forward Aaron Connolly needs a fitness check on a back issue, while defender Adam Webster and winger Solly March are still out.

Leicester still have seven players unavailable due to injury heading into the contest at the Amex Stadium.

As was the case for their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Wednesday, the Foxes will be without Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Wes Morgan.

Defender Wesley Fofana made his return to action after a hamstring issue when he came off the bench in the second half of the Burnley game.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City Saturday 6th March 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Jones Knows prediction

Finding solutions to problems is a key part of football management at the top level. Brendan Rodgers is in a league of his own in that department. He isn't afraid to tweak formations or player positions mid-match and his player tends to take on board new information very quickly.

Leicester are in a sticky situation with injuries to key men but Rodgers showed yet again on Wednesday at Burnley, he can find solutions. Leicester were up against it in the second half, seemingly about to be blown away by Burnley at 1-1 but a switch to a back four and five-man midfield changed the game in Leicester's favour. In the final 20 minutes, the Foxes had eight shots on goal and really should have nicked the points having been second best for large parts. I'd expect Rodgers to keep that formation at Brighton with a key focus on Youri Tielemans playing a more advanced role off Jamie Vardy - much like James Maddison does when fit.

Tielemans is a fine footballer anyway but his goal threat is something which is undervalued. He's got great technique and composure when given opportunities to make a difference in the final third. He's got six Premier League goals this season from 16 shots on target, a very healthy ratio and struck the post at Burnley when moving into a more advanced role. I'm all over the 4/1 with Sky Bet for him to score at the Amex in a game Leicester should win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Youri Tielemans to score (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's draw with Leicester in the Premier League

3:15 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom’s win over Brighton in the Premier League

Opta stats

Brighton are winless in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Leicester (D2 L5), failing to score on five occasions in this run.

Leicester have faced Brighton without ever losing more than they have against any other side in the Premier League (seven - W5 D2).

Leicester have already beaten Brighton twice this season (3-0 in Premier League, 1-0 in FA Cup). The last time they won three games against the same top-flight club in the same season was back in 1962-63, doing so against Ipswich, Leyton Orient and Liverpool.

Brighton have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row in November 2019. Over these two games, the Seagulls have had 40 shots (11 on target) to their opponents nine (four on target), averaged 72.5 per cent possession, and have an expected goals total of 5.5 (compared to 1 against).

Brighton have won eight penalties this season, more than in any of their previous three campaigns in the competition. However, the Seagulls have missed three of those spot kicks this term (including two against West Brom last time out), just one fewer than in their previous three campaigns combined (missed 4/15).

Brighton have won just 10 home Premier League points this season (P13 W1 D7 L5), with no side collecting fewer this season. Eight of the previous nine sides in Premier League history to win one or zero games in their first 13 home games in a season have been relegated, with Wigan Athletic in 2011-12 the only exception.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in all competitions (W7 D5), only having one longer away unbeaten run in their entire history, a 14-match stretch between April and December 2015.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Brighton (five goals, three assists), having a hand in all three in the Foxes' 3-0 win in the reverse fixture (one goal, two assists).

Since Brighton were promoted to the Premier League in 2017-18, only Kevin De Bruyne (339) has created more chances in the top-flight than Pascal Gross (242), with the German creating the most chances in all four seasons for the Seagulls, including 2020-21 (47).

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored three goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previous 23 for the Foxes. One of those goals was a 90th-minute winner in Leicester's 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton last month.

