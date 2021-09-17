Brighton vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
Adam Webster will sit out Brighton's home clash with Leicester on Sunday but fellow defender Dan Burn is back in contention.
Webster looks set to be out of action until after next month's international break due to the hamstring problem that forced him off in the first half of last weekend's 1-0 win at Brentford. Burn is poised to return after a knee problem.
Enock Mwepu is available but Pascal Gross is still not after both missed the Brentford game for coronavirus-related reasons. Aaron Connolly is fit again following a glute issue and the plan is for Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) to make his comeback in next Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.
Leicester are expected to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to the Amex Stadium.
The defender came off at half-time of the 2-2 Europa League draw with Napoli as he battles the foot injury that caused him problems at the end of last season.
Ayoze Perez serves the final game of his three-match ban while Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are in line for a recall after starting on the bench against Napoli on Thursday.
How to follow
Follow Brighton vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Two good footballing teams likely to cancel one another out here. The draw is a serious runner at 11/5 with Sky Bet.
The scorching pace of Jamie Vardy remains Leicester's main weapon of attack and he will be licking his lips at the prospect of latching onto Shane Duffy at the heart of the Brighton back three. Duffy is one of the best around at winning 50-50 balls in the air but get the ball down the side of him and he is a weakness in this Brighton side. When faced with pace he has already been cautioned twice this season for wild lunges on opposition players. I can foresee a situation of Vardy testing his ability in one-on-one situations with a last-man infringement a possible outcome. The 66/1 for a red card to be shown Duffy's way is worth a tickle.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Shane Duffy to be sent off (66/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Brighton have lost their last two home league games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous eight against them (W3 D3). They've never lost three in a row at home against the Foxes before.
- Leicester are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W6 D2), the most they've faced a side without suffering defeat in the competition.
- With nine points from four games, this is Brighton's best start to a league campaign since 2015-16 (10), and their best ever return at this stage of a top-flight season.
- Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games (W4 D1 L5), beating Wolves 1-0 on the opening weekend. Away from home, Leicester are without a clean sheet in nine consecutive league games, though the Foxes have also managed to score in each of these nine games.
- Leicester have had fewer shots than any other Premier League side so far this season (29). They're averaging just 7.3 shots-per-game this season, over five fewer than they had last season (12.8).
- Only reigning champions Manchester City (15) and European champions Chelsea (15) have kept more Premier League clean sheets so far in 2021 than Brighton (11).