Brighton vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Adam Webster will sit out Brighton's home clash with Leicester on Sunday but fellow defender Dan Burn is back in contention.

Webster looks set to be out of action until after next month's international break due to the hamstring problem that forced him off in the first half of last weekend's 1-0 win at Brentford. Burn is poised to return after a knee problem.

Enock Mwepu is available but Pascal Gross is still not after both missed the Brentford game for coronavirus-related reasons. Aaron Connolly is fit again following a glute issue and the plan is for Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) to make his comeback in next Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

Leicester are expected to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

The defender came off at half-time of the 2-2 Europa League draw with Napoli as he battles the foot injury that caused him problems at the end of last season.

Ayoze Perez serves the final game of his three-match ban while Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are in line for a recall after starting on the bench against Napoli on Thursday.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

Two good footballing teams likely to cancel one another out here. The draw is a serious runner at 11/5 with Sky Bet.

The scorching pace of Jamie Vardy remains Leicester's main weapon of attack and he will be licking his lips at the prospect of latching onto Shane Duffy at the heart of the Brighton back three. Duffy is one of the best around at winning 50-50 balls in the air but get the ball down the side of him and he is a weakness in this Brighton side. When faced with pace he has already been cautioned twice this season for wild lunges on opposition players. I can foresee a situation of Vardy testing his ability in one-on-one situations with a last-man infringement a possible outcome. The 66/1 for a red card to be shown Duffy's way is worth a tickle.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Shane Duffy to be sent off (66/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

