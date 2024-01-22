Brighton 0-0 Wolves: Roberto De Zerbi's side move above Manchester United in Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance41,505.
Report and free match highlights as Brighton held to their second consecutive goalless draw in Premier League by Wolves; Facundo Buonanotte's header cleared off the line in first half; Max Kilman hits own post early in second period; Matheus Cunha wastes good chance for Wolves
Monday 22 January 2024 22:44, UK
Brighton moved above Manchester United and into seventh in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw at home by Wolves.
Roberto De Zerbi's side played out their second consecutive 0-0 having taken a point earlier this month at West Ham, who sit one place above them.
Brighton's best chance came early in the first half when Facundo Buonanotte's header was cleared off the goalline and in the second period, Wolves' Max Kilman turned the ball onto his own post.
But despite dominating possession throughout, the hosts could not find a way through and Wolves improved in the final third after the break, seeing Matheus Cunha sky a decent chance from close range before Mario Lemina forced a late save from Jason Steele.
Brighton's James Milner made his 633rd Premier League appearance to move second in the all-time rankings. He is now just 20 games short of record-holder Gareth Barry on 653.
Brighton: Steele (7), Estupinan (7), Hinshelwood (7), Van Hecke (7), Dunk (7), Milner (6), Gilmour (6), Gross (6), Buonanotte (6), Joao Pedro (6), Welbeck (6).
Subs: Ferguson (6), Lamptey (6), Lallana (6), Webster (5), Baker-Boaitey (n/a)
Wolves: Jose Sa (7), Kilman (7), Dawson (7), Gomes (7), Nelson Semedo (7), Doyle (7), Lemina (7), Doherty (7), Sarabia (6), Pedro Neto (7), Matheus Cunha (6).
Subs: Bellegarde (6), Chirewa (n/a)
Player of the Match: Pedro Neto
Predictions of a high-scoring match were unfounded by a low-quality first half. Buonanotte's header at a corner was hooked off the goalline by Tommy Doyle in the 12th minute before Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa then tipped over Jan Paul van Hecke's flicked header.
The visitors then began to threaten as Pedro Neto shot narrowly wide at the end of a counter-attack and Pablo Sarabia scuffed off-target.
The opening period ended with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi confronting the opposition bench after Craig Dawson dealt a glancing blow with his leg to Billy Gilmour's head off the ball while Cunha left the pitch furious after receiving a soft booking.
It was Cunha who nearly opened the scoring within 60 seconds of the second half. After initially being denied by Jason Steele from Neto's pull-back, he then stabbed the rebound over.
Nelson Semedo made a crucial block to deny Joao Pedro up the other end and then Kilman slid Jack Hinshelwood's low cross against the right post.
Wolves were much better going forward in the second half as Steele denied Neto, with the winger later putting the ball across the six-yard box which Cunha did not anticipate.
Cunha's below-par evening continued when he knocked the ball too wide past Steele, who was a long way out of his area, and then misplaced his cross out of play.
Mario Lemina forced the final save of note, Steele pushing away his effort, as Wolves extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competition.
James Milner speaking to TNT Sports on becoming the second-highest appearance maker in the Premier League:
"The game is the biggest thing tonight, games wise I've hopefully got a few more in me. I've had some luck, I've worked hard and you have to enjoy it to put the work in every day. I've been fortunate to play for some great clubs."
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaking to TNT Sports:
"The lads gave everything. The way the team approached it and how they stuck to the game plan, of course I wanted us to score, we created some huge opportunities but unfortunately we couldn't take them - it's a really good point though.
"Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha being high up the pitch worked really well and we cannot criticise them too much with the numbers they have provided so far.
"That was the main reason we were so aggressive. I came here with Bournemouth and gave up a lot of territory. In the end I think it was a fair result, we will take a point and move on.
"We are pleased with the spot we are in, when I came in I was tasked with keeping the team in the league. We are a small group and the aim is to stay up and we are on track. Everyone is in a good spot but it can change quickly."
On Pedro Neto: "He was good - we have been careful with him, I thought there was a goal in him. At 75 minutes we should have brought him off but there were some real good chances."
|Goals
|none
|Assists
|none
|Bonus points
|Steele (3pts), Estupinan (2pts), Sa (1pt)
Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here
Brighton's next game is at Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday January 27; kick-off 3pm.
The Seagulls then travel to Luton in the Premier League on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 7.45pm.
Wolves are next in action at rivals West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday January 28; kick-off 11.45am.
Gary O'Neil's side then host Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday February 1; kick-off 8.15pm.