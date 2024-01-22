Brighton 0-0 Wolves: Roberto De Zerbi's side move above Manchester United in Premier League

Brighton moved above Manchester United and into seventh in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw at home by Wolves.

Roberto De Zerbi's side played out their second consecutive 0-0 having taken a point earlier this month at West Ham, who sit one place above them.

Brighton's best chance came early in the first half when Facundo Buonanotte's header was cleared off the goalline and in the second period, Wolves' Max Kilman turned the ball onto his own post.

But despite dominating possession throughout, the hosts could not find a way through and Wolves improved in the final third after the break, seeing Matheus Cunha sky a decent chance from close range before Mario Lemina forced a late save from Jason Steele.

Milner moves a step closer to history Brighton's James Milner made his 633rd Premier League appearance to move second in the all-time rankings. He is now just 20 games short of record-holder Gareth Barry on 653.

Player ratings: Brighton: Steele (7), Estupinan (7), Hinshelwood (7), Van Hecke (7), Dunk (7), Milner (6), Gilmour (6), Gross (6), Buonanotte (6), Joao Pedro (6), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Ferguson (6), Lamptey (6), Lallana (6), Webster (5), Baker-Boaitey (n/a)



Wolves: Jose Sa (7), Kilman (7), Dawson (7), Gomes (7), Nelson Semedo (7), Doyle (7), Lemina (7), Doherty (7), Sarabia (6), Pedro Neto (7), Matheus Cunha (6).



Subs: Bellegarde (6), Chirewa (n/a)



Player of the Match: Pedro Neto

How Wolves frustrated Brighton

Predictions of a high-scoring match were unfounded by a low-quality first half. Buonanotte's header at a corner was hooked off the goalline by Tommy Doyle in the 12th minute before Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa then tipped over Jan Paul van Hecke's flicked header.

The visitors then began to threaten as Pedro Neto shot narrowly wide at the end of a counter-attack and Pablo Sarabia scuffed off-target.

Team news: Lewis Dunk returned at the back for Brighton, replacing Adam Webster from their last league game against West Ham.

Pedro Neto made his first Premier League start for Wolves since October as one of three changes from their last league match. Matt Doherty and Mario Lemina also came in.

The opening period ended with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi confronting the opposition bench after Craig Dawson dealt a glancing blow with his leg to Billy Gilmour's head off the ball while Cunha left the pitch furious after receiving a soft booking.

It was Cunha who nearly opened the scoring within 60 seconds of the second half. After initially being denied by Jason Steele from Neto's pull-back, he then stabbed the rebound over.

Nelson Semedo made a crucial block to deny Joao Pedro up the other end and then Kilman slid Jack Hinshelwood's low cross against the right post.

Image: Joao Pedro and Nelson Semedo battle for possession

Wolves were much better going forward in the second half as Steele denied Neto, with the winger later putting the ball across the six-yard box which Cunha did not anticipate.

Cunha's below-par evening continued when he knocked the ball too wide past Steele, who was a long way out of his area, and then misplaced his cross out of play.

Mario Lemina forced the final save of note, Steele pushing away his effort, as Wolves extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competition.

Milner: I've got a few more in me

James Milner speaking to TNT Sports on becoming the second-highest appearance maker in the Premier League:

"The game is the biggest thing tonight, games wise I've hopefully got a few more in me. I've had some luck, I've worked hard and you have to enjoy it to put the work in every day. I've been fortunate to play for some great clubs."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

O'Neil: A really good point

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaking to TNT Sports:

"The lads gave everything. The way the team approached it and how they stuck to the game plan, of course I wanted us to score, we created some huge opportunities but unfortunately we couldn't take them - it's a really good point though.

"Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha being high up the pitch worked really well and we cannot criticise them too much with the numbers they have provided so far.

"That was the main reason we were so aggressive. I came here with Bournemouth and gave up a lot of territory. In the end I think it was a fair result, we will take a point and move on.

"We are pleased with the spot we are in, when I came in I was tasked with keeping the team in the league. We are a small group and the aim is to stay up and we are on track. Everyone is in a good spot but it can change quickly."

On Pedro Neto: "He was good - we have been careful with him, I thought there was a goal in him. At 75 minutes we should have brought him off but there were some real good chances."

Opta stats: Boring, boring Brighton...

Since the start of Brighton's first Premier League season (2017-18), the Seagulls have played out 25 goalless draws in the competition, more than any other side.

Since the start of MD15 (5th December 2023), only Liverpool (17) have picked up more Premier League points than Wolves (14 - P7 W4 D2 L1).

Brighton have won just three of their last 15 Premier League games (D8 L4), although they have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the competition for the first time since last April/May, with the first shoutout in that run also coming against Wolves.

Wolves have lost just one of their last 12 trips to the South Coast in the Premier League (W7 D4), with that loss coming at Brighton in this exact fixture last term (6-0).

FPL stats: Brighton vs Wolves Goals none Assists none Bonus points Steele (3pts), Estupinan (2pts), Sa (1pt)

Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here

Brighton's next game is at Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday January 27; kick-off 3pm.

The Seagulls then travel to Luton in the Premier League on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 7.45pm.

Wolves are next in action at rivals West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday January 28; kick-off 11.45am.

Gary O'Neil's side then host Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday February 1; kick-off 8.15pm.