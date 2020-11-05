Brighton vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Friday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Brighton striker Neal Maupay is back in contention for Friday's Premier League clash against Burnley at the Amex Stadium. The Frenchman was omitted for last week's defeat at Tottenham after a disciplinary issue.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return after a hamstring injury and Solly March, who came off in the second half against Spurs with an ankle injury, will be assessed. Mat Ryan will hope to win back his place in goal from Robert Sanchez.

2:48 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek eight of the Premier League

Burnley captain Ben Mee is closing in on a return and could feature on the south coast. The centre-back has not played since the end of June because of a thigh injury but featured in a training-ground match last week and is now injury-free.

Phil Bardsley also played in that game after being sidelined by a positive Covid-19 test and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) has a chance of being fit. However, Jack Cork (ankle) and Erik Pieters (calf) are still out.

How to follow

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Brighton in the Premier League

Brighton vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off at 12pm.

Follow Brighton vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Burnley in the Premier League