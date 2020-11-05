Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Burnley. Premier League.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

    Burnley 0

      Brighton vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

      Neal Maupay back in contention for Brighton with Solly March set to be assessed; Burnley captain Ben Mee could feature for the first time since June

      Thursday 5 November 2020 13:15, UK

      Neal Maupay celebrates putting Brighton in front
      Image: Neal Maupay is set to be back in contention for Brighton this weekend

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Friday; kick-off 5.30pm.

      Team news

      Brighton striker Neal Maupay is back in contention for Friday's Premier League clash against Burnley at the Amex Stadium. The Frenchman was omitted for last week's defeat at Tottenham after a disciplinary issue.

      Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return after a hamstring injury and Solly March, who came off in the second half against Spurs with an ankle injury, will be assessed. Mat Ryan will hope to win back his place in goal from Robert Sanchez.

      A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek eight of the Premier League

      Burnley captain Ben Mee is closing in on a return and could feature on the south coast. The centre-back has not played since the end of June because of a thigh injury but featured in a training-ground match last week and is now injury-free.

      Phil Bardsley also played in that game after being sidelined by a positive Covid-19 test and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) has a chance of being fit. However, Jack Cork (ankle) and Erik Pieters (calf) are still out.

      How to follow

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Brighton in the Premier League

      Brighton vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off at 12pm.

      Follow Brighton vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Burnley in the Premier League
      • Brighton have won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D3 L2), though it was in their last such game against them, winning 2-1 on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.
      • Burnley are unbeaten in their last four away league games against Brighton since a 0-2 loss in August 2013. However, three of these four visits have ended level (W1).
      • Brighton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League home games (D5 L6), and are winless in their last seven at the Amex Stadium since their 2-1 win against Arsenal back in June.
      • Burnley's one point from their six Premier League games this season is their worst return at this stage of a campaign in their league history. They last failed to win any of their first seven games in a campaign in 2014-15, when they were relegated.
      • Both Brighton and Burnley have conceded around six goals more than expected based on their xG against figures so far in the Premier League season (Brighton - 7.8 xGA, 14 goals conceded, Burnley - 6 xGA, 12 goals conceded). Indeed, only Liverpool have a higher negative difference this term (8.3 xGA, 15 goals conceded).
      • No side has had fewer shots on target in the Premier League than Burnley this season (18), with the Clarets failing to trouble the keeper once in their 0-3 defeat to Chelsea last time out.
