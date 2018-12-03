Brighton vs Crystal Palace preview: Chris Hughton urges calm heads

Brighton manager Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton urged his Brighton players to remain calm in their Premier League derby with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The two rivals come head to head for the first time this season with the fixture one of Brighton's most hotly-contested of the season.

Hughton called for his players to appreciate the tension and lust for bragging rights of Brighton's fans - but not at any cost.

"You want a team that's fired up and knows what this particular game means. It's normal stuff," he said at his pre-match press conference.

1:05 Chris Hughton has warned his Brighton players to keep their emotions in check for the visit of fierce rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Chris Hughton has warned his Brighton players to keep their emotions in check for the visit of fierce rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

"Once the game starts you have to treat it as a normal game, a game you have to get right tactically and you have to do all the things well to get what you want.

"If you are too emotional in a game, we've been involved in our last three games where either us or our opposition have played with 10 men after a sending off.

"We have to be smart and go about business the right way. We have to take into consideration the emotions, the fight and the passion that comes with this type of game but we have to play sensibly."

Crystal Palace finally won at home for the first time this season on Saturday, ending a run of eight games without a win in the process.

1:48 Roy Hodgson says he is saddened by Mark Hughes' sacking as Southampton manager and is aware of the extra significance Crystal Palace's fixture against Brighton carries, Roy Hodgson says he is saddened by Mark Hughes' sacking as Southampton manager and is aware of the extra significance Crystal Palace's fixture against Brighton carries,

Boss Roy Hodgson said the Eagles have finally got just reward for their recent performances, which have not got the results felt they warranted.

He said: "I believe the team has been playing well for a period of time, and it was nice to see us get the result on Saturday. We are capable of playing good football.

"We're excited for the derby. We're excited for every game, but this one is particularly special for our fans - we're fully aware of that. The only way to satisfy them is to play well and win."

Team news

Bruno will be fit for Brighton's Premier League derby with Crystal Palace. The right-back limped out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield but has recovered in time to play.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still sidelined with hamstring trouble while Dale Stephens completes his three-match ban.

Bruno will be fit for Brighton. The right-back limped out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield but has recovered in time to play.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still sidelined with hamstring trouble while Dale Stephens completes his three-match ban.

Opta stats