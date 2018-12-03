Brighton vs Crystal Palace preview: Chris Hughton urges calm heads
Last Updated: 03/12/18 6:10pm
Chris Hughton urged his Brighton players to remain calm in their Premier League derby with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.
The two rivals come head to head for the first time this season with the fixture one of Brighton's most hotly-contested of the season.
Hughton called for his players to appreciate the tension and lust for bragging rights of Brighton's fans - but not at any cost.
"You want a team that's fired up and knows what this particular game means. It's normal stuff," he said at his pre-match press conference.
"Once the game starts you have to treat it as a normal game, a game you have to get right tactically and you have to do all the things well to get what you want.
"If you are too emotional in a game, we've been involved in our last three games where either us or our opposition have played with 10 men after a sending off.
"We have to be smart and go about business the right way. We have to take into consideration the emotions, the fight and the passion that comes with this type of game but we have to play sensibly."
Crystal Palace finally won at home for the first time this season on Saturday, ending a run of eight games without a win in the process.
Boss Roy Hodgson said the Eagles have finally got just reward for their recent performances, which have not got the results felt they warranted.
He said: "I believe the team has been playing well for a period of time, and it was nice to see us get the result on Saturday. We are capable of playing good football.
"We're excited for the derby. We're excited for every game, but this one is particularly special for our fans - we're fully aware of that. The only way to satisfy them is to play well and win."
Team news
Bruno will be fit for Brighton's Premier League derby with Crystal Palace. The right-back limped out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield but has recovered in time to play.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still sidelined with hamstring trouble while Dale Stephens completes his three-match ban.
Opta stats
- Brighton and Crystal Palace last met at the Amex Stadium in January in the FA Cup third round - the Seagulls won 2-1.
- Crystal Palace's last away win at the Amex Stadium was in the Championship play-offs in May 2013, winning 2-0 thanks to a Wilfried Zaha brace; they've drawn one and lost one game there since.
- Each of Brighton's last seven Premier League victories have been by a one-goal margin, last winning by more in February (4-1 vs Swansea).
- Crystal Palace - who beat Burnley last time out - are looking for consecutive Premier League victories for the first time this season.
- Brighton haven't won any of their six midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), drawing three and losing three.
- Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals against Brighton in all competitions - more than he has against any other opponent.
- Brighton manager Chris Hughton is still yet to defeat Crystal Palace in a league match as Seagulls boss (P2 W0 D1 L1) - should he win this game, Palace will become the second side he's beaten in a league game with four different teams, along with Reading; he's beaten the Eagles with Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich previously.
- In all competitions, Glenn Murray has scored five goals in eight appearances in this fixture, scoring three in five games for Crystal Palace and two in three for current side Brighton.