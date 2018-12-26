Bristol City 1-1 Brentford: Neal Maupay earns point for Bees

2:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Brentford.

Neal Maupay volleyed a spectacular goal to earn Brentford a point from a 1-1 Championship draw at Bristol City.

The home side took a 20th-minute lead when poor marking at a Jamie Paterson corner from the left allowed right-back Eros Pisano to net his first goal for the club with a downward header.

But Maupay equalised with a superb right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box eight minutes into the second half, sending the ball flashing into the roof of the net.

It was a fair result to an open game, which did both sides credit. City made a bright start and almost took a sixth-minute lead when Famara Diedhiou headed over from an Andreas Weimann cross.

But Brentford responded well to Pisano's goal and posed the bigger threat for the remainder of the first half, only to be let down by some poor finishing.

Ollie Watkins had a 25th-minute shot saved at full stretch by Niki Maenpaa after a mistake by City left-back Lloyd Kelly.

Maupay picked up a booking for deliberate handball in trying to convert a right-wing cross and Said Benrahma saw a shot from the edge of the box deflected just wide.

Several dangerous balls flashed across the City goalmouth with no-one on hand to apply the final touch.

Maupay headed over and Watkins fired wide after a strong run before the best Brentford chance of the half was squandered.

Henrik Dalsgaard picked out Watkins with a low right-wing cross, but the striker could only fire wildly over when he should have found the target.

City began the second half as they did the first, with Callum O'Dowda's low shot requiring a diving save from David Bentley.

But Brentford soon recovered their composure and Maupay's goal, set up by Kamohelo Mokotjo, came at the end where their travelling fans were situated.

City should have been back in front three minutes later when Diedhiou headed wide from a pinpoint Paterson cross.

But, with both sides committed to attack, Maenpaa had to show good reflexes to parry a stinging shot from Watkins.

Maupay shot inches wide from the edge of the box and, with Brentford dominating, City head coach Lee Johnson sent on Matty Taylor and Jay Dasilva for Weimann and Kelly.

The hosts appealed for a 79th-minute penalty when Diedhiou went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Bentley, but referee David Webb waved play on.

Substitute Matty Taylor set up a late chance for Diedhiou by heading the ball into his path, but the striker sent his shot a couple of yards wide.

City finished the game strongly, but Brentford held firm and the least they deserved was a point.

The managers

Lee Johnson: "There were a lot of positives for us. While some fans may have gone home thinking the glass is half empty, I regard it as half full.

"Of course our home form needs improving, but we have another chance to do that against Rotherham on Saturday. That is now a big game for us, but I was happy with a lot of what I saw and want the players to remain confident."

Thomas Frank: "I would settle for the same display at Birmingham on Saturday, with a little more luck. The header for Bristol's goal would have gone wide if it had not hit a defender and overall I thought we deserved to win the game.

"If we keep playing like that the away victory will come."