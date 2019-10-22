Bristol City vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson

Bristol City face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday. Coverage gets under way live on Sky Sports Football Red Button at 7.40pm; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson could be without Jack Hunt, after the defender sustained a suspected hamstring injury during Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Luton and will face a late test.

Johnson is still without Adam Nagy who has had an injection to combat an ankle injury he aggravated on international duty. Thomas Kalas (hamstring), Jay Dasilva (ankle), Korey Smith (ligament) and Saikou Janneh (knee) are all still sidelined.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer also has new injury issues in the wake of his side's 3-0 win over Derby. Jonny Williams suffered a knee injury and is expected to be sidelined as the club ascertain the extent of the issue.

The Addicks are still without striker Lyle Taylor due to a knee ligament problem while Adam Matthews, Tomed Hemed, Lewis Page and Beram Kayal are all still out. Bowyer will serve the second match of his three-game touchline ban after comments he made to the referee after the loss at Swansea.

Recent form

Bristol City suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, which was just the second time they've been on the losing side in the Championship this term. They beat Reading 1-0 before the international break, having recorded three successive draws with Brentford, Preston and Swansea before that.

Lee Bowyer's Charlton returned to winning ways for the first time since September 28 at the weekend, comfortably beating Derby 3-0 at The Valley. The Addicks drew 2-2 with Charlton before that, which marked the end of a run where they'd lost three games from four; the sole positive came in a 1-0 win over Leeds.

Talking point: Can Charlton rise continue?

Every time Charlton suffer a dip and you expect their form to drop, they seem to bounce back with another big win to prove they are not going anywhere this season.

Lee Bowyer's side have picked up 21 points already in just 12 games. Their last season at this level, 2015/16, saw them take 28 games to accrue that many. Every player who arrives at the club seems to improve and help galvanise the place, and another win at Bristol City on Tuesday night could cement their spot as genuine play-off contenders.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Bristol City and Charlton haven't met in a league game since February 2016, a 1-0 win in the final game before Lee Johnson took charge of the Robins.

The last league meeting between the teams at Ashton Gate was on Boxing Day in 2015, with Charlton equalising in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw.

Bristol City are looking to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2015 when they were in League One.

Charlton have lost just one of their last six away league outings (W3 D2), scoring exactly two goals in five of those six matches (the other a 0-2 loss at Wigan).

In all competitions, Bristol City have lost just one of their last 13 matches played on Wednesday (W7 D5 L1), a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham in February 2017.

No side has made more changes to their starting line-ups in the Championship this season than Charlton (31, level with Stoke).

Prutton's prediction

